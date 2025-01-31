Study Reveals Insights Into How Needed Treatments Can Bypass The Blood-Brain Barrier

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new study conducted by University of Liverpool scientists together with collaborators from around the world has revealed the most suitable ways through which the blood-brain barrier can be bypassed while treating neurological conditions. The blood-brain barrier has been a major challenge that has stood in the way of getting needed medicines into the brain, and this study's findings offer solutions that could result in conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy and brain tumors being treated effectively.

The blood-brain barrier is a very selective shield protecting the brain from any harmful substances carried in blood. However, this protective feature has...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN