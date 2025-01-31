Adageis Leveraging Data-Driven Solutions To Advance Value-Based Care And Drive Financial Performance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Adageis, with its AI-centric software ProActive Care Platform, supports healthcare providers in making the important shift toward effective value-based care models.

Significantly, the company's advanced patient healthcare data solutions are designed for seamless implementation across ACOs, CINs, and IPAs, integrating with existing electronic records (“EHRs”) to identify high-risk patients and care gaps. The company helps providers navigate the incentives tied to value-based care by tracking performance metrics, as its Patented Risk Engine (“PRE”) enables proactive interventions, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes.

Healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to transition from fee-for-service models to value-based care, where reimbursement is tied to patient outcomes rather than the volume of services rendered. This shift requires robust data analysis to track performance, identify risks, and ensure quality care. Adageis, a forward-thinking healthcare technology company, is tackling these challenges with AI-driven solutions that help providers harness data to improve care efficiency and financial performance. By integrating with existing health systems, Adageis's ProActive Care Platform allows providers to make informed decisions that align with value-based care objectives ( ).

A major hurdle in value-based care is identifying high-risk patients before they require costly interventions. Adageis addresses this with its Patented Risk Engine (“PRE”), which analyzes clinical and demographic data to flag individuals most likely to develop chronic conditions or experience...

