Cycle 66 Moves Annual Event Date To July 27, 2025

EDMOND, Okla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cycle 66 Board of Directors has announced a significant schedule change for its 5th annual cycling event. Traditionally held on the first Sunday in November, Cycle 66 presented by Mercy will now take place three months earlier, on July 27, 2025.
This decision follows the cancellation of the November 2, 2024, ride due to severe weather. "We are thrilled to shift the event to the heart of cycling season for 2025 and beyond. Most importantly, we're happy that our riders and sponsors don't have to wait a full year for their 'redemption ride'. We aim to be a world class cycling event, and moving to July is in line with that vision." says Cycle 66 founder, Mike Osburn.
A Celebration of Route 66 and Community
Route 66 is one of the most famous highways in the world, attracting millions of visitors and generating significant revenue for local communities. In 2020, Cycle 66's founders set out to create an event that would celebrate the historic highway while giving cyclists an immersive experience on the legendary Mother Road. With full support from local and state officials, Cycle 66 was launched.
What Cyclists Can Expect
Cycle 66 is a premier urban and rural cycling tour that begins and ends in downtown Edmond. The event features:
Five distinct ride routes designed for cyclists of all skill levels.
10 miles, 18-miles (scenic route), 33 miles, 66 miles and a 1-mile kids ride.
An exhilarating criterium race for competitive riders.
Scenic views and historic landmarks along Route 66.
Riding for a Cause
Cycle 66 is more than just a cycling event-it's a fundraiser that gives back to the community. Since its inaugural year in 2021, the Cycle 66 has donated over $80,000 to local charities, including:
Oklahoma Route 66 Association
Autumn Life Behavioral Health Center
Bike Club OKC
Velo Cycling Club
100% of rider fees go directly to supporting these organizations, reinforcing Cycle 66's commitment to history, health, and community impact.
Event Organization and Partnerships
Cycle 66 is organized by Cycle 66, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization , in partnership with:
Title sponsor Mercy
The City of Edmond
The State of Oklahoma
Route 66 stakeholders
Registration & Information
Mark your calendars, registration opens March 1, 2025. To learn more about Cycle 66, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit cycle66ok .
Contact: Mike Osburn
[email protected]
405-818-8906
