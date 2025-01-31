Citizens Bancshares Corporation, Parent Company Of Citizens Trust Bank Welcomes Alicia V. J. Wilson To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the parent company of Citizens Trust Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia V. J. Wilson to its Board of Directors. A seasoned leader with a proven track record in finance and Enterprise Risk Management, Wilson brings a wealth of expertise that will support Citizens Bancshares Corporation's mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, and communities.

Wilson currently serves as Chief Audit Officer [CAO] and Vice President of Internal Audit for Southwire bringing extensive expertise in corporate finance, risk management, and strategic development. Known for her ability to provide strategic oversight and drive growth she will be an invaluable asset to the board as the bank continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its commitment to customer-centered solutions.

In a highly regulated industry, Ms. Wilson's extensive experience in internal auditing and risk management is particularly valuable. Her expertise will support the bank in ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and promoting strong, sound corporate governance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alicia V. J. Wilson to our board," said Ray Robinson, Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Citizens Trust Bank's Chairman of the Board. "With her extensive expertise in risk management and dedication to community service, we're confident she will be instrumental in guiding the Company through this exciting phase of growth and innovation."

In joining Citizens Bancshares Corporation's Board of Directors, Wilson will work alongside other board members to provide strategic oversight and governance, ensuring the corporation remains at the forefront of excellence in banking, and community impact.

"Alicia's proven leadership and deep experience in risk management and strategic growth align perfectly with the bank's mission of providing innovative, customer-focused financial solutions," said Cynthia N. Day, President and CEO of Citizens Bancshares Corporation and Citizens Trust Bank. "We are excited and look forward to the valuable insights she will bring to our team as we continue to expand our services and deliver solutions that prioritize the needs of our customers and communities.

"I am honored to join the board of Citizens Bancshares Corporation," said Wilson. "The Company's commitment to its clients and communities is truly inspiring, and I am eager to contribute to its vision and mission as we work together to foster financial success and inclusive growth."

About Citizens Trust Bank

Ranked 28th by S&P Global among the top 100 best-performing US Community Banks under $3B*, Citizens Trust Bank celebrates over a century serving its community. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Citizens Trust Bank continues to prioritize offering customized services and financial solutions to address the community's evolving needs, going beyond traditional banking with a legacy built on economic equality and well-being. Today, Citizens Trust Bank continues to be led by its founding mission to empower customers and future generations for financial success and takes pride in offering financial solutions across the country. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over the counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at , and in the social media communities of Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Citizens Trust Bank Learning Channel on YouTube .

*Based on financials for the year ending December 2023.

