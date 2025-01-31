Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S Publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Date
1/31/2025 11:16:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ress Life Investments
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
To: nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 31 January 2025
Corporate Announcement 03/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 15 January 2025.
NAV per share in USD: 2595.84
NAV per share in EUR: 2520.23
The performance during the first half of January is 0.02% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.02% in USD.
Assets under management (AUM) was 293.8 million USD.
The NAV per share in EUR, 2520.23, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 15 January 2025 which was 1.0300.
To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
...
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 03-2025
MENAFN31012025004107003653ID1109153592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.