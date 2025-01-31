Intersectional Innovations Unites Collective Action To Forge Path Forward For Workplace Inclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yeruwelle de Rouen facilitating conversation.

Intersectional Innovations declares now is the moment to strengthen DEI and inclusion.

- Yeruwelle de RouenDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when forces seek to create more divide amongst people, Intersectional Innovations stands resolute in our mission to bring people together, fostering spaces where individuals' voice and experience are valued, respected, and woven into the fabric of workplace culture. Today, we announce an ambitious initiative to unite advocates, innovators, and leaders who remain deeply committed to creating and sustaining truly inclusive workplaces that honor and reflect the diverse lived experiences of all its members."We will not be divided or deterred from our vision of workplaces where all people thrive," declares Yeruwelle de Rouen, CEO of Intersectional Innovations. "The data is clear: organizations embracing proactive and inclusive practices see up to 15% higher employee retention and breakthrough innovations to everyday problems. This isn't just about policy-it's about unleashing the full potential of human creativity and collaboration."Beginning March 2025, Intersectional Innovations will launch quarterly virtual Forums, a safe and restorative space designed for community resistance, solidarity, and strategy-sharing. These forums will unite fierce, passionate advocates and visionary leaders, equipping them with tools and community to forge practical solutions for maintaining inclusive workplaces - no matter the challenges."This is our moment to demonstrate the unstoppable power of unity and collective action," continues de Rouen. "Together, we will build workplaces that honor every voice and value every contribution. The path forward isn't about retreat-it's about reimagining what's possible when we stand together."To learn more about joining our movement for workplace transformation, email us at ... or visit

Yeruwelle de Rouen

Intersectional Innovations

+1 503-298-9299

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.