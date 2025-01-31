KUNG FU TEA GETS BERRY SWEET WITH STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Strawberry Shortcake Delight : A vibrant strawberry slush blended with fresh strawberries, topped with our new creamy matcha milk cap for the perfect balance of sweetness and earthiness.

Strawberry Dreams Milk Tea: Be fearless and follow your dreams just like Strawberry Shortcake with our Strawberry Dreams Milk Tea with a burst of strawberry popping boba in every sip!

Berry Bliss : Fresh from the strawberry patch enjoy the Berry Bliss of sweet strawberries, tangy lemonade, topped with honey boba. Strawberry Lemon Canned Sparkling Drink : Need something with more bubbles? Try our fizzy Strawberry Lemon Sparkling Drink for that extra kick!

Each purchase includes an exclusive KFT x Strawberry Shortcake scratch & sniff sticker sheet scented with mouthwatering strawberry nostalgia, making it a perfect little keepsake!

Check out Kung Fu Tea's Instagram at @KungFuTeaUSA for more Strawberry Shortcake news, including exclusive promos throughout the partnership and even a sweepstake offering a chance for fans to win a $100 Boba Gift card and other fun Strawberry Shortcake collectibles.

Don't miss your chance to sip on sweetness and relive cherished memories-visit your local Kung Fu Tea today!

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in Queens, NY in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America's #1 Bubble Tea Company with over 400 locations across the U.S. and Canada. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. Follow Kung Fu Tea on Instagram @KungFuTeaUsa to learn more.

About Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world's most-adored brands. Adults who loved her when they were young now celebrate their fandom though exciting pop-culture collaborations and "kidult" consumer products, while today's parents share their nostalgia for Strawberry Shortcake with children through new and classic WildBrain content as well as through new toys, books, games, apparel, events-and of course, dolls, which still boast their iconic scent!

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea