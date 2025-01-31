Bexback Introduces Double Deposit Bonus, $50 Welcome Bonus, And 100X Leverage For Crypto Traders—No KYC Needed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As confidently holds above the $100,000 mark, analysts suggest the is poised for a long-term period of high volatility. For investors, holding spot positions may no longer suffice to generate significant profits. Recognizing this, BexBack Exchange has launched a groundbreaking offer to empower traders: 100% deposit bonus , $50 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x leverage on cryptocurrency trading-all with a No KYC policy .

Why 100x Leverage Is a Game-Changer?

With 100x leverage , you can multiply your trading positions with minimal capital, unlocking unparalleled profit potential. Here's how it works:



Assume Bitcoin is priced at $100,000. By opening a long position with 1 BTC and applying 100x leverage, your trade controls a position worth 100 BTC. If the price rises to $105,000, your profit would be (105,000−100,000)×100÷100,000=5BTC-a 500% return .

Coupled with BexBack's 100% deposit bonus , you can further amplify your trading power and increase your opportunities to profit.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?









The deposit bonus is an exclusive feature designed to enhance your trading experience:

: The bonus serves as additional margin, allowing you to take larger positions.: During volatile markets, the bonus acts as a safety buffer to help maintain your positions.: While the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, the profits earned using it are fully withdrawable.

BexBack's Unique Advantages









: Enjoy fast account setup and anonymous trading without lengthy verification.: Amplify your trading power and seize market opportunities with one of the highest leverage offerings.: Double your trading capital and increase your potential returns.: New users can claim $50 in BTC after completing their first trade.: A risk-free 10 BTC demo account allows users to practice strategies and familiarize themselves with the platform.: All trades are executed at precise market prices, ensuring cost transparency.: Available in the US, Canada, Europe, and beyond, with 24/7 multilingual customer assistance.: Earn up to 50% commission with no caps or time limits through the platform's affiliate program.

About BexBack









BexBack is a premier cryptocurrency derivatives platform headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The platform is trusted by over 200,000 traders worldwide and holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

BexBack proudly accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe, offering a seamless trading experience regardless of location. With innovative trading tools, robust security measures, and user-friendly interfaces, BexBack caters to both beginners and seasoned traders.

The platform provides:



Comprehensive Futures Contracts : Trade BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP with up to 100x leverage.

Flexible Accessibility : Available on web and mobile for trading anytime, anywhere.

Top-Notch Security : Multi-signature wallets, SSL encryption, and cutting-edge data protection. Transparent Fees : No deposit fees, zero spreads, and simple, straightforward pricing.

By combining innovation, compliance, and user focus, BexBack ensures a superior trading experience tailored to meet the diverse needs of a global audience.

Don't Miss Out-Start Trading Today!









Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, BexBack provides the tools and resources to maximize your crypto trading potential. Take advantage of the 100% deposit bonus , $50 welcome bonus, and 100x leverage to capitalize on Bitcoin's historic price surge.

Sign up now and start accumulating more BTC today!

Website:

Contact: ...

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

