Industrial Iot Platform Market To Reach USD 30.33B By 2032, Driven By Growth In Digital Transformation And Automation | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Industrial IoT is experiencing strong growth, driven by increased digital transformation, automation, and AI advancements. Pune, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial IoT Platform Market Size Analysis: “ The Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market was valued at USD 9.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30.33 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.41% from 2024 to 2032. ” The Growing Demand for Industrial IoT Platforms The Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform market is witnessing substantial expansion, driven by the rising implementation of intelligent technologies in various sectors. In 2024, it is anticipated that spending on digital transformation will hit 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars, with 65% of businesses utilizing IIoT strategies to enhance performance and lower operational expenses. This increase in usage is fueled by the necessity for companies to enhance efficiency, reduce expenses, and utilize data for better decision-making. As sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics incorporate IoT devices, sensors, and analytics into their processes. Looking forward, the IIoT market presents substantial growth potential, especially with the emergence of cloud solutions and edge computing. In January 2025, Siemens presented advancements in industrial AI and digital twin technology at CES, emphasizing the significance of AI, automation, and sustainability in the manufacturing sector. As sectors concentrate on enhancing resource efficiency and minimizing environmental effects, IIoT platforms are positioned to be essential. The integration of AI and machine learning technologies, along with progress in automation, will continue to stimulate growth in industries.

Get a Sample Report of Industrial IoT Platform Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Software AG: (Cumulocity IoT, TrendMiner)

PTC: (ThingWorx, Kepware)

Hitachi: (Lumada, Pentaho)

IBM: (Watson IoT Platform, Maximo Asset Monitor)

Microsoft: (Azure IoT Hub, Azure Digital Twins)

Cisco: (Kinetic, IoT Control Center)

Intel: (IoT Platform, Edge Insights for Industrial)

SAP: (Leonardo IoT, Predictive Maintenance and Service)

Siemens AG: (MindSphere, Industrial Edge)

Accenture: (IoT Platform, Connected Platforms as a Service)

Atos: (Codex IoT Services, BullSequana Edge)

Amazon Web Services: (IoT Core, Greengrass)

Oracle: (IoT Cloud Service, Edge Analytics)

Bosch.IO: (IoT Suite, Connected Industrial Sensor Solution)

Davra Networks: (IoT Platform,

Eurotech: (Everyware IoT, ReliaGATE)

Altizon: (Datonis Manufacturing Suite, Datonis Digital Factory)

QiO Technologies: (Foresight Suite, Foresight Maintenance)

Litmus Automation: (Edge, Edge Manager)

ROOTCLOUD: (Industrial Internet Platform, Industrial Big Data Platform)

Augury: (Machine Health, Process Health)

Braincube: (Smart IIoT Platform, Digital Twin)

UnifyTwin: (Connected Worker Platform, Asset Performance Management)

Samsara: (Connected Operations Cloud, Vehicle Telematics)

ABB Group: (Ability, Ability Smart Sensor)

Rockwell Automation: (FactoryTalk, ThinManager)

General Electric: (Predix, Digital Twin)

Schneider Electric: (EcoStruxure, Avantis) Emerson Electric: (Plantweb, Zedi Cloud SCADA Solutions) Industrial IoT Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 30.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.41% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Advancements in Connectivity Drive Enhanced Communication and Performance for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms

. The Integration of AI and Machine Learning with IIoT Platforms Enhances Predictive Capabilities and Operational Efficiency

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Industrial IoT Platform Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Process Industry Leads, While Discrete Industry Sees Fastest Growth

The Process Industry segment held the largest share of the Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform market in 2023, accounting for approximately 59% of total revenue. This dominance is linked to the extensive implementation of IIoT solutions in sectors like chemicals, oil and gas, and utilities, where ongoing monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process enhancement are essential. IIoT platforms assist these industries in improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and maintaining safety via real-time data insights.

The Discrete Industry segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 14.72% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is fueled by the rising implementation of IIoT solutions within manufacturing, especially in industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer products. IIoT platforms facilitate improved automation, immediate monitoring, and adaptable production, making them a crucial catalyst for expansion in discrete manufacturing. The capacity to enhance efficiency, lower expenses, and uphold superior product quality is driving the swift growth of IIoT technologies in this area.

Asset Management Leads, While Automation Control Emerges as Fastest-Growing

In 2023, the Asset Management segment dominated the Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform market, accounting for approximately 28% of the total revenue. This dominance is fueled by the critical need for real-time asset monitoring and maintenance across sectors like manufacturing, energy, and transportation. IIoT platforms facilitate predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, and performance optimization, helping organizations reduce downtime and extend the lifespan of high-value assets.

The Automation Control segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 15.11% from 2024 to 2032. This growth reflects the rising demand for automation within industrial operations. IIoT platforms integrated into control systems enable autonomous operations, improved production consistency, and reduced human intervention. As industries prioritize efficiency and scalability, the need for automation control systems powered by IIoT continues to drive market expansion in this segment.

Industrial IoT Platform Market Segmentation:

By Components



Hardware

Software Services

By Application



Asset Management

Supply Chain and Management

Business Process Optimization

Automation Control Workforce Management

By Vertical



Process Industry Discrete Industry





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Industrial IoT Platform Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Sees Fastest Growth in Adoption

In 2023, North America dominated the Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform market, capturing approximately 39% of the total revenue. This leadership stems from the region's robust manufacturing foundation, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and prompt embrace of IoT solutions. Sectors like automotive, oil and gas, and aerospace are significantly investing in IIoT for automation, predictive upkeep, and process enhancement. North America's emphasis on digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing reinforces its leadership in the worldwide IIoT arena.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 14.87% from 2024 to 2032, driven by fast industrial growth and increasing funding in intelligent manufacturing facilities. As nations such as China, India, and Japan enhance digitalization and embrace innovative manufacturing technologies, the demand for IIoT platforms aimed at boosting efficiency, lowering costs, and improving product quality is rapidly increasing. The extensive adoption of IIoT in the region, bolstered by government efforts and technological progress.

Recent Developments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market



In October 2024, IBM highlighted its role in advancing the digital transformation of manufacturing by integrating AI, IoT, automation, and sustainability to help manufacturers, including those in India, adapt to evolving market demands. In November 2024, Microsoft joined forces with Avanade and Capgemini to accelerate industrial transformation using Azure IoT Operations, focusing on cloud-native technologies to enhance scalability, operational efficiency, and industrial AI capabilities in manufacturing sectors.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platform Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Industrial IoT Platform Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)