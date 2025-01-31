BHM 2024 Tax Reporting Information For 2024 Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. announced today that the income tax for 2024 dividends on the Company's common stock and preferred stock is as follows: 2024 REPORTING INFORMATION (FORM 1099) – DIVIDENDS The income tax treatment for 2024 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Class A common stock, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BHM, and Class C common stock, are as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV): Class A Common Stock, CUSIP #09631H100, and Class C Common Stock :

Class A & C Common Stock





















Record Date Payable Date Distribution Rate Per Share Ordinary Dividend Rate Non-Dividend Rate Total Capital Gains Rate Total













12/29/2023 1/5/2024 $ 0.840551 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 0.000000 % 100.000000 %















Please note that, of the one-time, special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company's Class A common stock and Class C common stock paid on January 5, 2024, $0.159449 was included in the 2023 taxable dividend, and $0.840551 is included in tax year 2024 as a non-dividend / return of capital for federal income tax purposes.

Series A Preferred Stock

The income tax treatment for 2024 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Series A Preferred Stock, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series A Preferred Stock CUSIP #s: 09631H209, 09631H308, 09631H506, 09631H605, 09631H704, 09631H803, 09631H886, 09631H878, 09631H860, 09631H852, 09631H845, 09631H837, 09631H829, 09631H811, 09631H795, 09631H787, 09631H779, 09631H761, 09631H753, 09631H746, 09631H738, 09631H720, 09631H712, 09631H696, 09631H688, 09631H670, 09631H662, 09631H654, 09631H647, 09631H639, 09631H621, 09631H613, and 09631H597.

Series A Preferred Stock











Record Date Payable Date Distribution Rate Per Share Ordinary Dividend Rate Non-Dividend Rate Total Capital Gains Rate Total





























1/25/2024 2/5/2024 $ 0.125337 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



2/23/2024 3/5/2024 $ 0.128458 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



3/25/2024 4/5/2024 $ 0.129603 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



4/25/2024 5/3/2024 $ 0.134953 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



5/24/2024 6/5/2024 $ 0.152507 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



6/25/2024 7/5/2024 $ 0.152775 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



7/25/2024 8/5/2024 $ 0.152862 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



8/23/2024 9/5/2024 $ 0.152633 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



9/25/2024 10/4/2024 $ 0.147237 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



10/25/2024 11/5/2024 $ 0.141593 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %



11/25/2024 12/5/2024 $ 0.138024 8.040619 % 30.415403 % 61.543979 % 100.000000 %























Dividend amount shown is for the full month in which the record date occurs. The dividend amount above includes the Series A Preferred Dividend, the Series A Preferred Special Dividend, and the Series A Preferred Enhanced Special Dividend, as applicable. Certain shares issued during the month received a pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown. The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

The capital gain, Section 199A, and Section 897 information for all Series A Preferred dividends are:

















Capital Gain Breakdown Section 199A Dividends (% of Ordinary Dividends) Section 897 Dividends (% of Ordinary Dividends)





20% Rate Gain Section 1250 Gain Total Capital Gain Sect. 897 % of Capital Gains























30.264600 % 69.735400 % 100.000000 % 100.000000 % 28.898749 % 100.000000 %





About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets and will seek to target a growing pool of middle-market renters seeking the single-family lifestyle without the upfront and ongoing investments associated with home ownership. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2024 , and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

