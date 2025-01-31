(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cavaliers Become First Team to Sponsor a Service Dog to Be Trained and Placed with Disabled U.S. Veteran or First Responder

Smithtown, New York, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs is proud to partner with Rock Entertainment Group, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Monsters to introduce Reggie , the NBA's first-ever team service dog in training!

Reggie will be raised by the Cavaliers and Monsters organizations as part of his early training and socialization. Once his training is complete, Reggie will go on to serve a U.S. veteran or first responder with disabilities , providing life-changing support and companionship.

Notably, the Cavaliers are the first NBA team to participate in raising a service dog through America's VetDogs Puppy with a Purpose ® initiative-a national nonprofit that provides highly trained service dogs at no cost to veterans and first responders with disabilities. Through this groundbreaking partnership, the Cavs will help offset the significant costs associated with breeding, raising, training and placing each assistance dog, while demonstrating their commitment to supporting those who have served our communities and country.

"Our entire team at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse could not be more excited to welcome Reggie to the family,” said Pam Frasco, Cleveland Cavaliers VP of Social Impact and Executive Director of the Cavs Community Foundation. “We're committed to creating positive outcomes in our community and supporting local veterans. We look forward to the opportunity to support America's VetDogs in their mission to help those who have honorably served our country live with dignity and independence.”

Reggie, an 11-week-old male yellow Labrador Retriever, will undergo basic training and socialization with the Cavs and fellow Rock Entertainment Group franchise, the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League over the next 14 to 18 months. The Cavs and Monsters will host Reggie in their front office, at community events, practices and select home games to help develop him into a confident and calm future service dog.

Fans can follow Reggie's journey on Instagram @cavscare_ for updates on his training and local appearances.

"America's VetDogs is thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Cavaliers on their first-ever NBA Puppy with a Purpose initiative," said John Miller, President & CEO of America's VetDogs. "The Cavaliers' commitment to supporting our nation's heroes aligns perfectly with our mission to provide trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities. This partnership offers a unique and enriching environment for the puppy to grow and thrive. A well-socialized pup will have fewer adjustments when they return to America's VetDogs for advanced training, and that confidence will ultimately help their future handler overcome challenges as a team. Together, we are making a life-changing difference for those who have served our country and communities."

Following his basic training, Reggie will return to America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY for formal service dog training. Upon graduation, he will be matched with a veteran or first responder with disabilities at no cost. America's VetDogs' assistance dog programs provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.

Reggie will make his Cavs debut on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. His Monsters debut will follow on Sunday, Feb. 23, against the Belleville Senators at noon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

PHOTOS: Click HERE for access to related photos.

For more information about America's VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org .

About Rock Entertainment Group

Rock Entertainment Group , formed in 2021 under the Dan Gilbert ROCK Family of Companies, oversees a diverse portfolio of sports and entertainment properties. These include the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, AHL's Cleveland Monsters, NBA G League's Cleveland Charge and Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League. They operate and manage Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio. In partnership with Gray Media, they also own and operate Rock Entertainment Sports Network, providing 24/7 local Ohio sports and entertainment programming. Rock Entertainment Group unifies multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties, fostering collaboration, growth and new opportunities while delivering exceptional experiences for fans, teams, partners and staff.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers , founded in 1970, are a professional basketball team in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Known for their community support, workplace diversity and local economic impact, the team plays at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Both the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of sports and entertainment properties under the Dan Gilbert ROCK Family of Companies. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans with the best experience in the NBA with an extensive and stunning array of amenities, technology and signature, electrifying game presentation. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

About America's VetDogs

Since 2003, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

Reggie meets the Cleveland Monsters Introducing Reggie, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Puppy with a Purpose

