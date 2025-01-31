Cluster POS Doubles In Size As Its Main Competitor Downsizes And Focuses On Other Markets.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTRéAL, CANADA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cluster POS, a leading provider of innovative payment solutions and point-of-sale (POS) systems, is proud to announce that it has passed the 1.6 billion dollar mark in payments. This remarkable growth coincides with the company doubling in size with over 2,500 clients today, which consolidates its position as an emerging leader.“Our exponential growth demonstrates our commitment to offering robust solutions adapted to North American companies,” says Thomas Schuler, managing partner at Cluster POS.“This important step is made possible by our innovative technology, but also our devotion to our team and the trust that our customers put in us.”The rapid expansion of Cluster POS comes as major players of the POS and payment solution sector face considerable challenges. The recent restructuring of major players of the marketplace reflect the industry's profound evolution and transformation. As for Cluster POS, it has leveraged its agility and customer-oriented approach to gain new market shares and to guarantee sustained growth.Today Cluster POS thinks of the future, ready for new successes. The company expects to exceed two billion dollars in payments by the end of 2025 thanks to its constant innovations, strategic partnerships, and emphasis on integrating the tools that enable companies of all sizes to thrive.“As we continue our development, our priority remains offering our customers added value and transformative technological solutions,” adds Schuler.“The POS sector evolves quickly. We're excited by the idea of taking the lead and redefining opportunities.”Cluster POS is committed to pushing back the boundaries, expanding its business, and setting new standards in the POS and payment solution industry.- 30 -Source :Cluster POSMedias:Cindy Blanchette...514 601-6296

