M42 And Hikma Sign Strategic MOU To Enhance Preventive And Predictive Cancer Care In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) M42, a global leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU), to accelerate the implementation of more precise, preventive and predictive cancer care programmes, utilising cutting-edge genomics screening technology.







Under this agreement, Hikma and M42 will enhance their collaboration to promote the use of ShieldTM, a non-invasive laboratory-developed test (LDT) by Guardant Health Inc., for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, aiming to improve screening adherence rates in the UAE. ShieldTM is the first blood test to be approved by the US FDA as a primary screening option for CRC, meaning healthcare providers can offer Shield in a manner similar to all other non-invasive methods recommended in screening guidelines.

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Health Solutions, M42, said:“At M42, we are committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes and empower health systems to deliver proactive care. This collaboration with Hikma reflects our dedication to supporting Abu Dhabi's broader efforts to lead in next-generation screening and health innovation. By integrating AI and genomics-driven solutions, we are redefining traditional healthcare models to create a healthier, more sustainable future for all.”





Mazen Darwazah, Hikma's Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, said:“We are proud to sign this strategic partnership with M42 – a company that shares our commitment to innovation shaping the future of healthcare to improve patient outcomes. This important endeavour is focused on enhancing early disease detection, enabling more precise diagnoses, and facilitating more effective treatments, particularly in oncology and preventive care, which is aligned with our ambition of providing broader healthcare solutions focused on precision medicine.”

Last year Hikma announced that it had signed an exclusive agreement with Guardant Health, Inc. for the commercialisation and marketing of Guardant Health's portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests for cancer screening, recurrence monitoring and tumour mutation profiling across all solid cancers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Theagreement includes tests such as the US FDA approved ShieldTM for colorectal cancer screening and early detection, as well as Guardant RevealTM for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring and Guardant360® and Guardant360 TissueNextTM for comprehensive genomic profiling across all solid cancers.

The introduction of the ShieldTM test for colorectal cancer screening marks a transformative step in advancing precision and preventive healthcare across the region.