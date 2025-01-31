KORE Appoints Jared Deith As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Market Leadership And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Deith's appointment comes as part of an organizational redesign following the departure of KORE's prior Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Deith's responsibilities in his prior role as Executive Vice President, Connected will be consolidated with his new responsibilities as CRO.

"I'm honored and excited to step into the role of CRO and drive KORE to expected new heights of success and growth," said Deith. "In my recent role leading the Global Connected Health business, I've seen firsthand the transformative power of IoT solutions for our customers. Many are fueling their growth through connected devices and require highly available, secure, and scalable solutions-perfectly aligned with KORE's strengths."

"As a proven leader in the IoT market, Jared brings a growth mindset and an unwavering customer focus, making him the ideal choice," said Ron Totton, Chief Executive Officer of KORE. "His entrepreneurial spirit and execution-focused approach will help us redefine what's possible in the IoT space."

Tim Donahue, KORE's Chairman of the Board of Directors, added , "Jared has a keen understanding of customer needs and a relentless drive and energy-exactly what's needed to build on KORE's strong foundation and take the Company to new heights."

In his new role, Deith will oversee global sales, partnerships, marketing and revenue operations, accelerating KORE's momentum as the go-to provider for IoT solutions.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

