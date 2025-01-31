SDM Northcoast Announces New Data Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SDM Northcoast is very excited to announce that it is expanding its data network! The company has signed new data sharing agreements with additional product distributors and direct selling dental product manufacturers. These new SDM Northcoast data relationships will result in expanded dental coverage in both the United States and Canadian dental markets.



Effective with the publication of the January 2025 data, SDM Northcoast will restate and republish each month of dental consumable, dental equipment, and dental lab data from January 2019 to current to include its new data providers. The restated information will automatically load into both the SDM Analytics and SDM Classic data portals for customers. As a result of these new data additions in Canada, SDM Northcoast will expand its reported dental market revenue by an additional $300 million over the 2019-2024 time frame, and these new data providers will add nearly $1.4 billion in new dental market revenue in the United Staters over the same time frame.



“Although it's a large undertaking for our team to restate many years of monthly data for every product category in dentistry, we are committed to building new relationships, and expanding our data network to give our customers the most comprehensive view of the dental market. This new monthly data will be automatically added to our customer's existing data portals at no additional charge.” said Edwin Snyder, Chief Executive Office of SDM Northcoast.



About SDM Northcoast, LLC:



Based in Cleveland, OH, SDM was established in 1994 as the leading provider of qualitative and quantitative research services for dental product manufacturers and distributors in the United States and Canada. SDM captures actual monthly sales and units sold data, from dental product distributors and direct sellers. Its customers can access the information in a proprietary web-based data portal which analyzes revenue, units, price, and market share for more than 900 dental product manufacturers and 8,600 dental brands.



In total, SDM Northcoast believes it can accurately report actual monthly dental sales, units sold, and market share information for more than 90% of all dental product transactions sold through distribution in North America. The mission of SDM Northcoast is to provide the most comprehensive, accurate, and timely dental industry data to help customers make informed business decisions and accelerate business growth rates.



For more information, please contact us.



Kendall Molnar

SDM Northcoast

...

+1 440-773-7110

