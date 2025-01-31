Birol Akgün Begins Tenure As Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan

Birol Akgün Begins Tenure As Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan
Birol Akgün, the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, has arrived in Baku, Azernews reports,
citing the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.
The Turkish Embassy's Press Counselor, Alptekin Cihangir
İşbilir, announced that Ambassador Akgün would officially begin his
duties from tomorrow.
Ambassador Akgün's arrival marks the beginning of a new phase in
the diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan. His
mission is expected to further strengthen the ties between the two
countries, which have shared a close relationship for many years.
The new ambassador's focus will be on enhancing bilateral
cooperation in various fields, including trade, culture, and
regional security.
The Turkish community in Azerbaijan has expressed optimism about
Ambassador Akgün's appointment, anticipating fruitful
collaborations and continued mutual support. The arrival of the new
ambassador also signifies Turkey's commitment to maintaining strong
and friendly relations with Azerbaijan.
As Ambassador Akgün steps into his new role, both nations look
forward to a period of renewed diplomatic engagement and
partnership.
