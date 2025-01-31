عربي


Birol Akgün Begins Tenure As Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan

1/31/2025 8:15:41 AM

Qabil Ashirov

Birol Akgün, the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, has arrived in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Turkish Embassy's Press Counselor, Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, announced that Ambassador Akgün would officially begin his duties from tomorrow.

Ambassador Akgün's arrival marks the beginning of a new phase in the diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan. His mission is expected to further strengthen the ties between the two countries, which have shared a close relationship for many years. The new ambassador's focus will be on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, culture, and regional security.

The Turkish community in Azerbaijan has expressed optimism about Ambassador Akgün's appointment, anticipating fruitful collaborations and continued mutual support. The arrival of the new ambassador also signifies Turkey's commitment to maintaining strong and friendly relations with Azerbaijan.

As Ambassador Akgün steps into his new role, both nations look forward to a period of renewed diplomatic engagement and partnership.

