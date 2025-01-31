(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intense Competition and Sustainable Production is Challenging Further Growth

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Accessories Market Overview, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Accessories market is expected to reach a market size of more than USD 78.26 billion by 2029 with the CAGR of 6.71% from 2024-2029.

Consumers are looking for durable, lightweight, and versatile accessories that enhance comfort, organization, and security while traveling. Key product segments include travel bags, neck pillows, travel-sized personal care products, power banks, luggage locks, and organizers. Travel accessories are increasingly being designed with sustainability in mind, with demand for eco-friendly materials and multifunctional designs growing rapidly. Technological integration is another crucial trend, with products like GPS-enabled luggage, RFID-protected wallets, and smart locks gaining popularity.

The Asia-Pacific region is a major market due to a booming middle class, rising disposable incomes, and an increase in international travelers, particularly in countries like China and India. North America and Europe continue to be robust markets, supported by extensive corporate travel and leisure tourism. Major players in the travel accessories market include Samsonite, VIP Industries, American Tourister, Travel Blue, and Tumi Holdings, which dominate through a mix of premium and affordable products catering to varied consumer demands.

E-commerce and online travel agencies have also amplified the accessibility and variety of travel accessories, making it easier for consumers to explore and purchase products globally. Furthermore, personalized and travel-friendly solutions, such as compact toiletries, noise-canceling headphones, and water-resistant bags, are witnessing increasing demand as travelers seek convenience and safety in a post-pandemic landscape.

Market Drivers



Rising Disposable Income and Tourism Growth: As economies grow, particularly in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America, disposable incomes are increasing. This growth allows more people to travel, both domestically and internationally, creating a demand for a variety of travel accessories to enhance the travel experience. The post-pandemic recovery in tourism has also fueled this demand, as people prioritize leisure and explore new destinations. Growing Preference for Convenience: Modern travelers look for accessories that provide convenience, organization, and multifunctional use. For instance, products like neck pillows with built-in hoods, travel bags with separate compartments for electronics, or RFID-blocking wallets cater to these needs. The preference for items that save space, are lightweight, and fulfill multiple functions is especially high among younger travelers and business professionals. As remote work becomes more prevalent, there is also a rise in "workation" travelers who need functional accessories to blend work with travel.

Market Challenges



Intense Competition: The travel accessories market is highly competitive, with numerous brands, from luxury to budget, vying for consumer attention. Major brands like Samsonite and Tumi face competition from newer, smaller brands that offer lower prices or unique, specialized products. Price sensitivity among consumers is particularly strong in emerging markets, where budget-friendly products dominate. To stay competitive, companies must balance quality with affordability, which can strain profit margins. Sustainable Production: As environmental awareness grows, consumers increasingly demand eco-friendly products and sustainable materials. This demand challenges manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices, such as using recycled materials or ensuring ethical labor practices. Transitioning to sustainable production can be costly and may reduce profit margins if the brand is unable to justify higher prices for eco-friendly items. Moreover, ensuring that products are lightweight, durable, and sustainable without compromising on functionality requires significant research and development investment.

Market Trends



Technological Integration in Accessories: The integration of technology into travel accessories is an emerging trend that appeals to tech-savvy travelers. Smart luggage with GPS tracking and built-in power banks is becoming more popular as it provides added convenience and security. Other accessories, such as RFID-protected wallets, help prevent digital theft, while Bluetooth-enabled trackers allow travelers to monitor their belongings. The trend is especially strong in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where consumers are willing to pay for high-tech solutions. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Travel Products: Eco-conscious consumers are pushing for more sustainable travel accessories made from recyclable or biodegradable materials. Brands are increasingly launching products made from organic cotton, recycled plastics, and other sustainable materials. For example, companies are creating bags and travel kits from ocean-recycled plastics or sustainably sourced fabrics, aiming to reduce the environmental footprint. Packaging is also a focus, with more companies using recyclable or minimal packaging.

Market Segmentation Trends



The growing reliance on electronic devices for navigation, communication, and entertainment during travel is driving the demand for portable chargers in the global travel accessories industry.

The convenience and accessibility of online shopping, combined with the growing trend of e-commerce, are driving the rapid growth of online channels in the global travel accessories industry. The rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region's middle class, coupled with increasing travel and tourism activities, is driving the expansion of the global travel accessories industry in this area.

Aspects Covered in the Report



Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies Strategic recommendations

By Product Type



Travel Bags

Travel Pillow and Blanket

Portable Charger

Pet Travel Accessories

Travel Toiletry

Travel Safety kit Others

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Factory Outlets

Online Stores Others

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adidas AG

Decathlon

VF Corporation

Nike Inc.

Samsonite International SA

VF Corporation

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PVH Corp.

Briggs & Riley Travelware Columbia Sportswear Company

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900