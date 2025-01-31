North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and high adoption rate of genomic technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about genetic testing, and expanding research and development activities in the region. For instance, Luminex announced the release of the highly multiplexed Verigene II Respiratory Flex Assay, a molecular diagnostic test for respiratory infections, in January 2023.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for reagents and kits used in high-throughput genotyping processes. For instance, in January 2023, Illumina successfully acquired GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare organization that specializes in early cancer diagnosis. Additionally, the software and services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced data analysis tools and comprehensive genotyping services.

By application, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the extensive use of SNP genotyping in drug development and personalized medicine. For instance, Agilent announced the release of the Agilent AriaMx Real-Time PCR System in December 2022, a new platform for precise gene expression analysis and SNP genotyping. Additionally, the diagnostics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for precision medicine and early disease detection.

By technology, the TaqMan SNP genotyping segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high accuracy, specificity, and widespread adoption of TaqMan assays in various genotyping applications. For instance, QIAGEN introduced the QIAseq FX Single Cell DNA Library Kit in November 2022 as a solution for SNP genotyping and single-cell DNA sequencing.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the global SNP genotyping market in 2023 owing to the extensive use of SNP genotyping in drug discovery and development processes. For instance, Bio-Rad announced in February 2023 that it was launching the Bio-Rad S3TM NGS Library Construction Kit to expand its SNP genotyping offering. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for genetic testing and personalized medicine services.



Key Attributes:

