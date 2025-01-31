FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SCI-FI ACTION COMEDY“CLONE COPS”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the independent sci-fi action/comedy CLONE COPS, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on January 31, 2025

Indie Sci-Fi Action/Comedy Launches on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on January 31, 2025

- Director and Co-Writer Danny Dones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the independent sci-fi action/comedy CLONE COPS, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on January 31, 2025.

CLONE COPS is currently in the midst of a highly successful 10-city theatrical run, with upcoming special screenings scheduled for the following cities:

.Los Angeles - Weeklong Day & Date Run from Jan 31 – Feb 6 at Laemmle Glendale

.Nashville - Weeklong Day & Date Run from Jan 31 – Feb 6 at Smyrna Malco

.New York City – Feb 1, 2025 at Stuart Cinema; Weeklong Day & Date Run from Jan 31 - Feb 6 at Stuart Cinema

.Birmingham, AL - February 21, 2025 at Premiere LUX Cinema

.Atlanta - February 22, 2025 at TARA Theatre (rescheduled due to weather)

CLONE COPS tells the story of an alternate future where a gang of outlaws must defend their lives against an assault from the hottest product on the market -- a disposable police force cloned in a lab and programmed for violence. The gang battles waves of replicating security forces until they discover a shocking secret about who they are and what they're up against. They are unwitting gladiators on CrimeTime360, the highest rated combat streaming show on the net, which pits criminals against swarms of Clone Cops to advertise the capabilities of Nefaricorp's fastest-growing product line. Now it's a race against time as they attempt to escape certain doom at the hands of the Clone Cops.

Directed by Danny Dones from a screenplay by Dones & Phillip Cordell, CLONE COPS was produced by Charles Royce, Nate Eggert, and Phillip Cordell. The cast features Phillip Cordell ('Clone Cop'), Ravi Patel ('Robert Nefari'), Quinnlan Ashe ('Fera'), Steve Byrne ('Spokesman'), Ted Welch ('Brick'), Allison Shrum ('Cipher'), Laura Holloway ('Porter'), Schyler Tillet (Kinder'), Dean Shortland ('Murphy'), Henry Haggard ('Frank'), Rashad Rayford ('Freddie'), Justin Tarrents ('Thongdaddy420'), and Victoria Keum Jee ('Persephone').

“I'm so excited to be partnering with Freestyle Digital Media for the release of CLONE COPS” says Director and Co-Writer Danny Dones.“We made this movie for people who love campy sci-fi comedies, and we've been having a blast showing it to them at festivals and theaters across the country. Now, we can finally bring this weird little indie flick to people's living rooms! I want to thank our incredible cast and crew for everything they've contributed, and the continuing support they've shown for CLONE COPS as we've worked to bring it to screens large and small. Making this movie was so much fun, and now we get to share that experience with audiences everywhere!"

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire CLONE COPS directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

