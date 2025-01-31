Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolence To U.S. Pres. Over Plane Crash Victims
1/31/2025 5:04:58 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable to U.S. President Donald Trump, offering sincere condolences over the victims of the plane crash near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., which claimed the lives of all passengers. (pickup previous)
