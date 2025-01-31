The Next-Gen Social Network Token: Starslax (SSLX) Debuts On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hey XTers! XT.COM is ecstatic to introduce StarSlax (SSLX) , the token powering Sl8 , a next-generation crypto-social that blends content creation, monetization, and blockchain technology. With the SSLX/USDC trading pair launching in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) , users now have a new way to experience decentralized social networking.









A Social Network That Puts You in Control

Tired of social media platforms deciding what you see? Sl8, the platform behind StarSlax, is shifting the power back to users. With no intrusive algorithms, you can customize your feed and interact with the content that truly matters to you.

Built on blockchain technology, Sl8 ensures minimal censorship, transparent monetization, and secure digital asset storage. Whether you're a content creator looking for new ways to earn or a user who values privacy and control, Sl8 offers a decentralized alternative to traditional social platforms.

Why StarSlax (SSLX) Is a Game-Changer

StarSlax is reshaping social networking by integrating blockchain-powered features that put users first. Here's what sets it apart:



Monetization for Creators – Earn rewards for content without depending on ad-driven revenue models.

No Algorithmic Manipulation – Take full control of your feed without interference from AI-driven content filters.

Seamless Crypto Wallet – Store and transact digital assets, with future support for CBDCs, using Sl8's built-in Stellar blockchain wallet.

Minimal Censorship – Engage in open discussions and content sharing without excessive moderation.

Future-Proof Tech – Designed to evolve with the next generation of digital currencies and decentralized applications. Telegram mini-app, Gold Eagle, where users can earn SSLX daily, continuously attracting a new audience.

By merging social networking with blockchain technology, StarSlax supports a decentralized, user-first experience where privacy, transparency, and financial empowerment take center stage.

What's in It for Users?

The listing of SSLX on is an exciting opportunity for users looking to engage with real-world blockchain applications. Whether you're a trader exploring new markets, a content creator searching for a fair monetization model, or a social media user who values privacy and customization, StarSlax offers something unique.

By listing SSLX, continues to support innovative projects that push the boundaries of blockchain technology and bring practical use cases to the crypto space.

Get to Know StarSlax

Want to see how StarSlax and Sl8 are changing social networking? Check out these resources:



Website :

Telegram mini-app: Blockchain Explorer :



Connecting You to the Future of Blockchain

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchang supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot tradin , margin tradin , and futures tradin together with an aggregated NFT marketplac . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade SSLX/USDC on Today!

Be part of the next evolution of social media with SSLX/USDC in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) . Experience a decentralized network where users control their content, creators get rewarded, and blockchain technology powers the experience.



Website: Text>

Follow Us: Text>@XTexchange |Text> XT Telegram Risk Reminder: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Please trade responsibly and conduct thorough research.



Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Text>...

StarSlax (SSLX)

Text>...ne

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at