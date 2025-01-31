TAAG Angola Airlines Takes Delivery Of Its First Boeing 787 Dreamliner

(MENAFN- APO Group)



African airline receives first of four 787 Dreamliner airplanes on order 787 Dreamliner to expand TAAG Angola Airlines' in Europe and open new opportunities in Asia and North America

Boeing [NYSE: BA] ( ) delivered the first of four 787 Dreamliner airplanes to TAAG Angola Airlines, debuting the airline's new livery. The 787-9 and subsequent deliveries of the fuel-efficient widebody jet will advance the airline's fleet modernization plans and long-haul capabilities, bringing more travelers and trade to Angola with the industry's most advanced commercial airplane.

The airline's first 787 Dreamliner, which is on lease from AerCap, arrived in Luanda just ahead of Angola's Liberation Day on February 4, marking nearly 50 years since the delivery of TAAG Angola's first airplane, a Boeing 737-200.

“The delivery of the 787-9 is a pivotal step in our strategy to modernize TAAG Angola Airlines' fleet,” said Nelson Pedro Rodrigues de Oliveira, CEO of TAAG Angola Airlines.“This airplane brings the efficiency and versatility we need to meet growing market demands, replace our aging widebody fleet, and deliver a world-class experience to our passengers.”

TAAG Angola Airlines currently operates five 777-300ER (Extended Range) airplanes, three 777-200ERs, and seven Next-Generation 737s, connecting Angola to 12 destinations across Africa, Europe, South America and China. The introduction of the 787 Dreamliner will enable the carrier to expand its long-haul network, with plans to launch new routes to Europe and explore opportunities in Asia and North America.

“The 787 Dreamliner will complement TAAG Angola Airlines' fleet of Boeing 737 and 777 jets, as we continue to support the airline in its mission to connect people and places across the globe,” said Anbessie Yitbarek, vice president of Boeing Commercial Sales for Africa.“Our 50-year relationship with TAAG Angola Airlines has been built on trust and shared goals, and we look forward to many more years of successful collaboration and innovation together.”

The 787 Dreamliner, which TAAG Angola Airlines ordered in 2023 ( ), is a core part of the operator's modernization efforts. Recognized for its advanced technologies, fuel efficiency, and exceptional passenger experience, the 787 Dreamliner reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it will replace.

Coinciding with the delivery of TAAG Angola Airlines' first 787 Dreamliner, the airline is working with Boeing to purchase CO2 emissions reduction associated with blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through an accounting process called book-and-claim. Distributors will deliver the blended SAF made available through these purchased certificates to nearby airports for use by airlines and other carriers.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook projects Africa will need 1,170 airplanes over the next two decades. Boeing airplanes have formed the backbone of Africa's commercial fleet for over 75 years. More than 60 airlines operate around 500 Boeing airplanes throughout Africa, which represents nearly 70% of the airplane market across the continent.

