Electrification in the construction and mining has grown significantly in recent years, with the global market size of original equipment manufacturers reaching $241.2 billion in 2023. Unit sales in electric and hybrid models reached 59,909 units in 2023, and a 16.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected, reaching 376,142 units in 2035.

Factors driving the industry growth include government incentives, application versatility, technological advancements (e.g., improved energy density and long battery lifecycle), regulations, and cost-efficiency improvements in electric vehicles in the coming years.

The report forecasts that regional growth will differ between 2023 and 2035 due to various factors, such as regulations and market forces. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World will likely record strong CAGRs of 19.2%, 13.4%, 18.5%, and 14%, respectively, because of increased competition and technological advancements. Similarly, battery, hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles will register growth rates of 24.7%, 9.2%, and 32.6%, respectively, globally.

The market is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a share in electrification. Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi CM, JCB, Sany, XCMG, Zoomlion, Sumitomo, Kobelco, Liebherr, Doosan Bobcat, Schaffer Lader, John Deere, Epiroc, LiuGong and Shantui have a presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products. A trend characterizing the industry is toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles, with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This trend is driving innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.

Major innovations will likely be in system efficiency, battery and energy storage systems, thermal management systems, distribution units, battery swapping strategies, and charging infrastructure. The publisher expects high-tech innovations, a sustainability push, and the need for electric equipment will propel industry growth.

