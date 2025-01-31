(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31st January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 30th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,937 Lowest price per share (pence): 708.00 Highest price per share (pence): 720.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 714.4797

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,306,268 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,306,268 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 714.4797 10,937 708.00 720.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 30 January 2025 08:05:14 124 708.00 XLON 00320397426TRLO1 30 January 2025 08:31:03 118 720.00 XLON 00320405760TRLO1 30 January 2025 08:31:26 115 719.00 XLON 00320405978TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:03:59 122 718.00 XLON 00320419146TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:10:55 122 717.00 XLON 00320421821TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:38:51 76 719.00 XLON 00320431418TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:38:51 36 719.00 XLON 00320431419TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:38:51 9 719.00 XLON 00320431420TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:43:06 115 719.00 XLON 00320432833TRLO1 30 January 2025 09:46:06 68 719.00 XLON 00320438157TRLO1 30 January 2025 10:17:10 120 718.00 XLON 00320455356TRLO1 30 January 2025 10:29:02 116 718.00 XLON 00320455635TRLO1 30 January 2025 10:41:57 239 718.00 XLON 00320455945TRLO1 30 January 2025 11:31:30 122 712.00 XLON 00320457475TRLO1 30 January 2025 11:31:30 121 712.00 XLON 00320457476TRLO1 30 January 2025 11:31:30 121 712.00 XLON 00320457477TRLO1 30 January 2025 11:37:18 118 713.00 XLON 00320457678TRLO1 30 January 2025 11:38:36 121 713.00 XLON 00320457728TRLO1 30 January 2025 12:18:04 120 714.00 XLON 00320458722TRLO1 30 January 2025 12:18:04 119 714.00 XLON 00320458723TRLO1 30 January 2025 12:31:31 121 713.00 XLON 00320459032TRLO1 30 January 2025 12:32:02 125 711.00 XLON 00320459036TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:03:45 360 711.00 XLON 00320459952TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:12:02 238 710.00 XLON 00320460144TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:17:34 116 711.00 XLON 00320460278TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:37:10 247 714.00 XLON 00320460820TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:37:12 230 713.00 XLON 00320460822TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:48:18 232 713.00 XLON 00320461156TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:55:53 117 712.00 XLON 00320461321TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:55:53 49 712.00 XLON 00320461322TRLO1 30 January 2025 13:55:53 117 712.00 XLON 00320461323TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:00:16 245 712.00 XLON 00320461574TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:12:06 166 712.00 XLON 00320461931TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:15:09 490 712.00 XLON 00320462033TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:15:09 123 712.00 XLON 00320462034TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:30:28 274 712.00 XLON 00320462590TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:30:28 304 712.00 XLON 00320462591TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:43:03 125 712.00 XLON 00320463505TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:46:25 110 712.00 XLON 00320463713TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:46:25 15 712.00 XLON 00320463714TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:49:21 621 714.00 XLON 00320463876TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:59:53 350 717.00 XLON 00320464523TRLO1 30 January 2025 14:59:57 246 716.00 XLON 00320464531TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:14:59 155 717.00 XLON 00320465438TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:16:45 359 716.00 XLON 00320465512TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:16:45 119 716.00 XLON 00320465514TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:22:58 593 719.00 XLON 00320465975TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:26:46 121 718.00 XLON 00320466221TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:26:46 120 718.00 XLON 00320466222TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:26:54 122 716.00 XLON 00320466227TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:27:38 53 715.00 XLON 00320466268TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:27:38 69 715.00 XLON 00320466269TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:31:19 116 714.00 XLON 00320466564TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:35:30 122 715.00 XLON 00320466880TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:45:11 1 715.00 XLON 00320467498TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:46:59 160 715.00 XLON 00320467691TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:48:02 25 715.00 XLON 00320467764TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:48:02 99 715.00 XLON 00320467765TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:49:05 248 715.00 XLON 00320467815TRLO1 30 January 2025 15:49:05 124 715.00 XLON 00320467816TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:01:00 27 714.00 XLON 00320469009TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:01:00 89 714.00 XLON 00320469010TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:07:45 161 715.00 XLON 00320469714TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:13:30 26 715.00 XLON 00320470329TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:13:31 102 715.00 XLON 00320470330TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:13:52 33 715.00 XLON 00320470349TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:13:54 325 715.00 XLON 00320470351TRLO1 30 January 2025 16:13:54 325 715.00 XLON 00320470352TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970