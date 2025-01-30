Investornewsbreaks Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Secures $20M In Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sharps (NASDAQ: STSS) , an innovative medical device and packaging company offering patented, best-in-class syringe products, has announced the closing of its firm commitment underwritten public offering. The company secured approximately $20.0 million in gross proceeds from the offering that closed on Jan. 29, 2025. The company granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants as detailed in the announcement. Aegis acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis.

To view the full press release, visit

About Sharps Technology Inc.

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, which incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and is partnering with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN