Davita Inc. Schedules 4Th Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita (NYSE: DVA ), announced today that it will hold its quarterly call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after close the same day.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows:

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST

Webcast can be accessed using this

Dial in number: 877-918-6630

International dial in: 517-308-9042

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at davita. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in the United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita/About .

