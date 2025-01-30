Fresh Blends® Introduces Enhanced Fresh Blends Cloud Platform With AI-Driven Analytics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Revolutionary Data Tool for Food and Beverage Leaders

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Blends® is proud to introduce the enhanced Fresh Blends Cloud platform, now featuring DataStudio and Dynamic Pivot powered by ProReports. These powerful tools provide Fresh Blends® customers with unparalleled access to real-time data, offering in-depth analysis of dispensed drinks across various dimensions, including store location, drink category, and specific time periods. Fresh Blends Cloud is set to revolutionize how businesses manage and optimize their iced and frozen beverage operations.

The new Fresh Blends Cloud platform is designed to be one of the most robust and accessible data tools in the beverage industry. Leveraging the power of AI, Fresh Blends Cloud predicts trends and provides beverage benchmarking to define baseline satisfaction with current beverage programs, consistently striving to improve them. Additionally, AI-driven insights are used to create data-driven menus tailored to the preferences of our valued customers. With features like fast data aggregation, built-in intelligence to identify trends and outliers, and comparative analysis highlighting top and bottom performers, Fresh Blends Cloud empowers users to make data-driven decisions that drive growth and efficiency. The platform's real-time data access ensures that users are always up-to-date with the latest trends and performance metrics, providing a significant competitive advantage in today's fast-paced market.

Marc Hildmann, Chief Data Officer at Fresh Blends®, emphasized the transformative impact of Fresh Blends Cloud, "It's not just a tool; it's a strategic asset that empowers our customers to stay ahead of market trends and optimize their operations. With real-time data and advanced analytics at their fingertips, our partners can make informed decisions that drive business growth. The integration of AI allows us to take these insights even further, enabling predictive analytics that can forecast trends."

Brian Tyler, CEO of Fresh Blends®, also highlighted the importance of this innovation, "At Fresh Blends®, we are committed to providing our partners with the best tools and technology to ensure their success. The enhancements to Fresh Blends Cloud are a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer service. By offering such a comprehensive, AI-driven, and user-friendly analytics platform, we are helping our customers achieve their business goals and maintain their competitive edge."

Fresh Blends Cloud's enhancements are part of Fresh Blends' broader strategy to maintain its leadership in the beverage technology space. The company's commitment to innovation is further reflected in its ongoing efforts to expand product offerings and improve manufacturing capabilities. With the introduction of new certified organic menus and aseptic processing, Fresh Blends® continues to set the industry's standard for quality and safety.

About Fresh Blends®

With over 86 million drinks sold since 2019, Fresh Blends® is the world's leading smoothie robot, providing consumers with all-natural, delicious, chef-crafted, and convenient smoothies, shakes, frappes, refreshers, lemonades, and iced coffees-in seconds. Powered by Multiplex®, each FreshBlender® is designed to eliminate waste wait times and deliver a flawless experience with every order. This experience earned the Multiplex Fresh Blender® a 2018 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

With more than 3,800 FreshBlenders in locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and Europe, Fresh Blends® offers delicious beverages frozen or on the rocks with all-natural products and no artificial colors or sweeteners, HFCs, or preservatives. Fresh Blends® retail customers can track sales, flavor demand, inventory, and FreshBlender performance through Fresh Cloud, the brand's comprehensive data reporting dashboard.

