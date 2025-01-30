Biodegradable Films Market To Hit USD 2.3 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Consumer Preference For Sustainable Packaging Solutions | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Biodegradable Films is witnessing remarkable growth due to increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues, stringent regulations on plastic usage, and a global shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Austin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “ The Biodegradable Films Market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Growth and Trends in the Biodegradable Films Market: Innovations and Sustainable Applications The biodegradable films market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing environmental awareness and the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. These films, derived from renewable resources such as polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and starch-based polymers, offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics. Innovations in biopolymer technologies have enhanced the durability, flexibility, and barrier properties of biodegradable films, making them suitable for diverse applications, including food packaging, agriculture, and healthcare. In the food packaging sector, biodegradable films are gaining popularity due to their ability to maintain product freshness while reducing environmental impact. Advancements in barrier technology have improved the protective qualities of these films, ensuring they meet food safety standards. The agriculture industry is also adopting biodegradable films, particularly for mulching purposes, as they help improve soil health and reduce waste. Additionally, the healthcare sector is exploring biodegradable films for medical applications, such as wound dressings and drug delivery systems, owing to their biocompatibility and biodegradability.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.7% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Type (PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, and Others)

. By Application (Food Packaging, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging, Agriculture & Horticulture, Industrial Packaging, and Others) Key Drivers . Increase usage of biodegradable films across various industries drives market growth.

. By Application (Food Packaging, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging, Agriculture & Horticulture, Industrial Packaging, and Others) Key Drivers . Increase usage of biodegradable films across various industries drives market growth.

Stringent global environmental regulations, like the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive, are driving industries to adopt biodegradable films, boosting market growth and promoting sustainability.

Stringent environmental regulations are being introduced globally to tackle the growing issue of plastic pollution. A notable example is the European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive, which aims to reduce plastic waste by banning or limiting single-use plastic items. These regulations are pressuring industries to find alternative solutions, such as adopting biodegradable films that offer a more sustainable option. As businesses strive to comply with these policies, the demand for eco-friendly packaging materials has surged. This shift not only supports environmental conservation but also fosters market growth for biodegradable film manufacturers, creating opportunities for innovation and contributing to the global movement toward a circular economy.

Starch-Based Blends and Biodegradable Films: Dominating the Market in 2023 with Sustainable Packaging Solutions

By Type: The starch blend segment dominated with the market share over 39.5% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the inherent benefits of starch-based blends, such as excellent biodegradability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in different applications. Starch-based films are derived from renewable resources, making them environmentally friendly and economically viable. Recent innovations in formulations have further boosted their appeal, improving properties such as strength, flexibility, and durability. These advancements have made starch blends a preferred choice for packaging applications, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics. As consumer demand for eco-friendly materials rises, starch-based biodegradable films are poised to maintain their market leadership.

By Application : The food packaging segment dominated with the market share over 42% in 2023. This growth is largely driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the food industry. Biodegradable films offer properties similar to traditional plastic films, including moisture resistance and mechanical strength, while also providing an environmentally friendly disposal option. As environmental concerns over plastic waste continue to grow, the food sector is increasingly turning to biodegradable films to meet both regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

Europe Leads the Biodegradable Films Market with Over 40% Share in 2023: Driven by Environmental Policies and Consumer Demand

Europe region dominated with the market share over 40% in 2023. This dominance is driven by stringent environmental policies like the European Green Deal, which sets ambitious goals for carbon neutrality by 2050. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for sustainable alternatives, such as biodegradable films, is increasing. Europe also boasts strong recycling and composting systems, further supporting the growth of the market. Companies in the region are increasingly adopting biodegradable films to align with both regulatory mandates and consumer preferences. Furthermore, initiatives promoting a circular economy are encouraging the use of sustainable materials, positioning Europe as a key innovator in the biodegradable films industry.

Recent development

In February 24, 2023: Polymateria Ltd and Toppan Specialty Films introduced a packaging solution that completely biodegrades, leaving no microplastics or toxins behind. This biotransformed packaging can decompose and return to nature within just 176 days.





