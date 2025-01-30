Former Wimbledon Semifinalist Maria Tatjana To Headline Mumbai Open WTA Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Former Wimbledon semifinalist and World No. 73 Maria Tatjana will headline the main draw of the fourth edition of the Mumbai Open WTA Tour event, which was launched at the iconic Club of India (CCI), here on Thursday.

The WTA 125 tournament, being organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Association (MSLTA), will commence on February 1 with the qualifying rounds, while the main draw of the event will begin on February 3 with the final scheduled for February 9.

Some of the most talented players from across the globe will battle it out for top honours in the event, whilst the Indian contingent has been given wild cards for the Mumbai Open.

The main draw will be headlined by Tatjana Maria, who is ranked 73 in the world and will be looking to clinch her fourth singles title in her career. The right-handed Tatjana, who has achieved a career-high ranking of 42, reached a Wimbledon semifinal as the sixth female player in the Open Era over the age of 34 in 2022. She has also won the 2023 and 2024 Copa Colsanitas WTA 250 Event in Colombia on clay.

Also in the fray will be defending champion Latvian Darja Semenistaja and one of the brightest young players in the game, Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, who has been selected by Rafael Nadal to train at his academy. Past singles champions of the Mumbai Open include world No. 2 Sabalenka (2017) and Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum (2018).

In a joint statement ahead of the Mumbai Open, OP Gupta, (IAS) Chairman of the Organising Committee, said,“We are delighted to be back for yet another edition of the L&T Mumbai Open, and the Government of Maharashtra is keen to use this opportunity to support more grass root programs in tennis. High prize money events such as the L&T Mumbai Open are crucial to the development of Indian tennis, and we hope this year is bigger and better than ever before.”

“The L&T Mumbai Open has a very unique legacy and has constantly provided Indian tennis with plenty of hope. And we at L&T have always closely followed and supported Indian tennis which has a very rich history, and we are confident that this edition of the L&T Mumbai Open will add yet another memorable chapter to this partnership,” said Anup Sahay, Head, of Corporate Strategy and Special Initiatives, L&T.

Pravin Darade (IAS) Organising Secretary said,“The fourth edition of the L&T Mumbai Open is all set to become one of the most memorable chapters in Indian tennis. The fans will be treated to some high-quality tennis, and it is a great moment for the fraternity in India as well. We are geared up for this coming week, and are quietly confident about the Mumbai Open being a success.”

The Mumbai Open Tennis Championships is heading into its fourth year and will return to Mumbai after a gap of six years in 2024. Previously, the 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka had won the 2017 edition of the Mumbai Open as a teenager, while Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum won the title in 2018. Latvia's Darja Semeņistaja claimed the crown in 2024.