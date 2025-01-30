Empower Brokerage Donates To Me Squared Foundation To Benefit North Texas Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Marketing Organization Empower Brokerage treasures giving back to the community, and recently, they were honored to donate $15,000 to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation to help support cancer patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

After suffering a cancer diagnosis five years ago, Mimi Tran wanted to find a way to help others, so she created Me Squared to offer hope, cancer-related education, and assistance to cancer patients. The non-profit organization has awarded over $1.6 million in financial rewards to 700 individuals in the last five years since beginning operations. Individuals must be newly diagnosed adult cancer patients to qualify for assistance or have a recurrence of cancer in the previous six months. The patients also must reside in one of the following Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise. The foundation provides award recipients with funds for cancer-related medical treatment, chemotherapy, medication, radiation, surgery, and doctor visits. Lodging funds additionally exist for patients who must travel to appointments or undergo treatments.

The family-owned agency Empower Brokerage presented their generous donation to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation on December 18, 2024, at their annual office Christmas party. The administration and staff also donated over 100 knitted hats and care packs to help keep cancer patients warm and comfortable during their chemotherapy sessions.

The Me Squared Cancer Foundation will host its annual Black & White Gala at the Westin Southlake on March 8, 2025. The fundraiser features a live band, delicious food, and a silent auction. Seats are limited, and interested parties should contact Me Squared Foundation at 817-661-1143 to purchase tickets while they still last. Additional information about the organization can be found on their website HERE .

