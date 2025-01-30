Hibob Excels In Sapient Insights Group 2024-2025 HR Systems Survey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, a leading HR platform, has achieved outstanding results in the Sapient Insights Group 2024-2025 Annual HR Systems Survey, the premier customer voice report in the HR tech industry. Based on feedback from over 3,300 companies across 59 countries, HiBob has rapidly risen as a leader across multiple HR categories.



Five #1 Ratings : ranked first in User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction, reflecting its intuitive design and exceptional service.

Seven Top-5 Ratings : excelled in categories like HRMS, HR Service Delivery, Time Management, Onboarding, and Performance Management.

#1 for Mid-Market and SMB HR Systems : leads in HRMS and HR Service Delivery for small and mid-sized organizations. 12 Top Rankings Overall : consistently demonstrates excellence in user experience and global service delivery.

Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group, highlights the shift in the HR software market for organizations with fewer than 5,000 employees, driven by demand for flexible, modern solutions. HiBob's ability to streamline processes, deliver an exceptional user experience, and act as a single source of truth for talent management has earned it the top spot in user satisfaction and vendor performance.

The survey identifies mid-market HRMS as a key growth area, and HiBob's solutions have proven their value in addressing the complex needs of mid-sized organizations. With localized features and advanced tools like onboarding and performance management, HiBob has earned the trust of over 4,350 customers globally.

HiBob CEO Ronni Zehavi remarks, "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing modern, people-first HR tools that drive efficiency, engagement, and business impact. We are humbled and motivated to continue delivering excellence."

HiBob's success underscores its position as a standout in the competitive HR tech landscape, providing innovative, user-friendly solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob. It offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 3,600 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent and elevate employee engagement. .

