Amplitech Group Announces Receipt Of Formal Patent From United States Patent And Trademark Office For Its Optimized 5G Front End Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today is pleased to announce that it has officially received a patent number from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in connection with its previously announced Notice of Allowance for optimized 5G Front End Technology. The company expects additional formal patent certificates, also previously announced via Notices of Allowance, to be issued during Q1 of the current fiscal year 2025. AmpliTech Group is currently collaborating with intellectual property experts to assess the technology's valuation for prompt incorporation into its balance sheet. AmpliTech Group continues to solidify its position as a leader in innovation upon the issuance of this patent, safeguarding proprietary technology that significantly enhances the performance and efficiency of the company's 5G designs.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group, commented: "We're excited to announce this patent, which will add significant value to our Intellectual Property portfolio on our balance sheet. This patent, along with others expected in Q1 of the current fiscal year, highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and our strategy to drive shareholder value."

For more information about AmpliTech Group, please visit .

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions-AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services-is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that this company's expected receipt of patents in the near future, will lead to immediate or near future orders and to further penetrate Quantum Computing and Public and Private 5G markets. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn : AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

...