Octillion Power Systems Inaugurates New Battery Factory In Nevada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The approximately 40,000 square foot Nevada One facility is anticipated to become a deeper gateway into the North American electric vehicle, off-highway, commercial equipment, marine, and grid storage markets. It will showcase Octillion's state-of-the-art battery system manufacturing, and related proprietary technologies, and feature Octillion's trademark combination of human touch labor, futuristic robotics, and sophisticated across its production lines.

"Opening the Nevada One facility is a key step in our North American expansion strategy," commented Paul Beach, Global President. "Our growing manufacturing footprint in North America is commensurate with increasing battery system demand from major clients across various E-mobility end markets. This new Reno facility will allow us to satisfy certain demand, while also providing a "working model" for clients looking to advance their own co-located factories with Octillion in North America."

By 2025, Nevada One's production lines have a forecasted total capacity of 1GWh, which will add to Octillion's estimated 25GWh of total annual production across its seven other global manufacturing facilities.

"The arrival of Octillion in Western Nevada is a major boon for our state's electrification industry," commented Taylor Adams CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN). "Octillion's reputation as a global-leading tier-1 supplier of batteries for the electric vehicle industry is a clear signal that Nevada is on the right track for leading in automotive energy storage."

Octillion intends to employ a top-flight team of Reno-based engineers that can provide further sophistication and quality assurance. The Nevada One facility is anticipated to employ approximately 40-50 workers at peak capacity, both skilled and non-skilled, contributing to economic growth within Reno-and for Nevada.

As a testament to the speed of Octillion's factory scaling capabilities, from lease signing to multi-line production, is anticipated to span a rapid eight-month period for the Reno facility. Similarly, Octillion can lead clients on their respective scaling journeys to fully customized mass-volume battery production in typically a six-to-twelve-month period, depending on a client's custom requirements and project scale.

Continued Paul Beach, "Nevada provides an incredibly supportive clean tech business climate. Octillion is intent on doing everything possible to help reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by providing domestic electric vehicle manufacturers with exceptional battery systems capable of meeting demand for large-scale passenger and commercial fleet lines."

About Octillion

Octillion is a California-based Tier 1 supplier of innovative high-density lithium-ion battery systems and related technology focused on the electrification of major industries such as: Automotive, Off-Highway, Construction, Agriculture, Marine, and ESS. With seven manufacturing facilities worldwide, in the U.S., India, and China, Octillion has delivered more than 1.5 million EV battery systems to clients, which have driven over 4.5 billion kilometers on roadways.

