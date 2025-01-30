Georgia Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Stability During Visit To Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgian Foreign Maka Botchorishvili emphasized her country's dedication to ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus during a joint press with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Thursday.

According to Azernews , Botchorishvili expressed Georgia's readiness to contribute to regional peace efforts, underscoring her country's commitment to fostering stability and prosperity in the region. She also voiced hope that the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be mutually acceptable, paving the way for a peaceful future.

Botchorishvili further highlighted the security challenges posed by Russia's occupation of Georgian territories, noting that these issues must be addressed within the broader context of regional security. She reiterated that both Armenia and Georgia support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, signaling strong bilateral ties.

In addition, the Georgian minister welcomed Armenia's growing relations with the EU and the US, stating that these developments would benefit the region.