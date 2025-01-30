Georgia Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Stability During Visit To Armenia
Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili emphasized her
country's dedication to ensuring peace and stability in the South
Caucasus during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Thursday.
According to Azernews , Botchorishvili expressed
Georgia's readiness to contribute to regional peace efforts,
underscoring her country's commitment to fostering stability and
prosperity in the region. She also voiced hope that the peace
treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be mutually acceptable,
paving the way for a peaceful future.
Botchorishvili further highlighted the security challenges posed
by Russia's occupation of Georgian territories, noting that these
issues must be addressed within the broader context of regional
security. She reiterated that both Armenia and Georgia support each
other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, signaling strong
bilateral ties.
In addition, the Georgian minister welcomed Armenia's growing
relations with the EU and the US, stating that these developments
would benefit the region.
