Richa Chadha Talks About Her Dreams Of ‘Convincing’ Sanjay Bhansali To Cast Her

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Richa Chadha, in her first post for 2025, wrote about her 2011 dream journal, where one of her key goals was to "convince Sanjay Bhansali to cast her.

Reflecting on how far she's come, she shared how this dream became a reality when she got to perform as Lajjo under Bhansali's direction "Heeramandi", checking that dream off her list. On Thursday, Richa took o her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos featuring herself, husband Ali Fazal and their newborn baby.

Alongside it, the actress penned a lengthy note where she opened up about her personal milestones, expressing her joy at birthing a "beautiful daughter" and producing her first film under the banner of "Girls Will Be Girls."

Chadha wrote,“This is my first post of 2025. I was journaling yesterday (yes, I was using the same one that I used in 2011, a year before the release of Gangs of Wasseypur that put me on the map), and you can see, one of dreams...articulated in the list. To 'convince SanjayBhansali to cast me. What a year it's been, from being able to perform Lajjo with maestro and check that off the list of dreams...then birthing a beautiful daughter and our first film as producers! @girlswillbegirls_themovie!!!.”

“Stoked that I have been nominated, but never in a million years did I imagine that our lil indie will ne nominated alongside, me as an actor...this means our film has transcended the (not real) shackles of "arthouse" and made it to @IIFA nominations! For that, I must thank @primevideoin

Thank you, @iifa @bhansaliproductions. Congratulations #ShuchiTalati , she's not on Instagram, guys. Congrats, @preetiwooman , upwards and onwards! So proud of you! Second last video- fruit of my loins , last image- my heart and the apple of my eye!!! @alifazal9 Keep on dreamin', cuz dreams come true,” the post further read.

In terms of work, Richa's most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”