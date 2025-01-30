Kurram Administration Seeks Rs 600 Million For Compensation After Bagan Damage Assessment

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR: The Kurram district administration has completed a damage assessment survey in Bagan and requested Rs 600 million from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for compensation.

According to sources, the violence in Bagan caused damage to 700 shops, over 300 houses, two pumps, 12 vehicles, and 200 livestock .

A committee led by Commissioner Kohat has been formed to oversee the verification of damages, distribution of funds, and other related matters. The committee includes DC Kurram, DG PDMA, and officials from other relevant institutions .

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif , Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information, stated that peace has been restored in Kurram , and the process of dismantling bunkers is ongoing . He assured that compensation would be provided to the affected residents of Bagan .

He further said that, under the peace agreement , fortifications would be removed, and both parties would surrender their weapons to the government . Efforts are also underway to reopen the Thall-Parachinar Road , while the supply of food, medicines, and other essential items to Kurram continues. Over the past few weeks, hundreds of trucks carrying supplies have been dispatched to the district.