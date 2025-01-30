Black Box Continues To Power Next-Gen Digital Infrastructure With Order Wins Across Industry Verticals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 30, 2025: Black Box Limited (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX), Essar’s technology arm, today announced its order wins across industry verticals. A leading global digital infrastructure integrator, Black Box is trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide.



Black Box, with a presence across 35 countries and six continents, empowers businesses to accelerate growth and enhance user experiences through cutting-edge solutions in network integration, digital connectivity, data center services, modern workplace, and cybersecurity. Serving key industries like Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, and Manufacturing, the company delivers transformative solutions driving success in the digital age.



Black Box has made significant investments in its go-to-market strategy, focusing on both industry verticals and horizontal solutions to expand its share of wallet from the top 300 customers across diverse industries. The company’s pipeline for digital infrastructure, across industry verticals including hyperscalers, continues to grow, positioning Black Box for sustained growth and market leadership.



Black Box is continuing to see strong and sustained demand from hyperscalers in its Technology vertical. The company continues to gain momentum in its data center infrastructure projects, highlighted by recent allocation of three large sites in the United States by one of the world’s largest hyperscaler for their new data center build-out. In addition, the company has won orders worth INR 250 crore from this long-term hyperscaler customer.



Black Box continues to work with large hyperscalers, who have reiterated that they are continuing to enhance their capital spending on creating next-gen digital infrastructure. The company believes that the efficiencies in AI and AI driven models will accelerate the demand for IT infrastructure due to higher adoption and consumption of AI, across various industries.



Continuing with its focus and momentum on other digital infrastructure solutions and industry vertical Black Box has also recently won a cybersecurity order of around INR 100 crore from a large municipal corporation, a large network integration project from a global telecom operator and an airport order amounting to around INR 45 crore. The company believes the demand for digital infrastructure across industry verticals will remain robust driven by the need for better end-user experience.



Black Box remains focused and committed towards building the next generation digital infrastructure for its global clients as it sees this decade as the era of a highly digital world, offering a sustained business growth opportunity.







