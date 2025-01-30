Civil Defence Contains Fire In Bin Omran Area
Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior stated that it controlled a fire in a shop in the Bin Omran area.
The Ministry stated this on its social media channels, adding that there no casualties reported.
