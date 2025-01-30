Marketing Analytics Software Market Size Is Likely To Reach A Valuation Of Around $14.3 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing Analytics Software Market

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Marketing Analytics Software was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. Increasing use of social channel, the rising employment of big data analytics, and the incremental need to gauge customer behavior drive the global marketing analytics software market. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share .Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 273 Pages) at:Marketing analytics software encompasses tools and processes that enable an organization to manage, evaluate, and control its marketing efforts by measuring marketing performance. In short, these solutions simplify and optimize a business's marketing strategies and activities. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media channels and the rising use of big data analytics boost the growth of the global marketing analytics software market . In addition, the incremental need to gauge customer behavior positively impacts the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment hampers the marketing analytics software market growth. On the contrary, growth in advanced technology such as 5G is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the marketing analytics software market forecast.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global marketing analytics software market based on deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Increasing use of social media channel and the rising employment of big data analytics boost the growth of the global marketing analytics software market. In addition, the incremental need to gauge customer behaviour positively impacts the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment hampers the marketing analytics software market growth. On the contrary, growth in advanced technology such as 5G is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the marketing analytics software market during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includefunnel, Adobe Inc., Tableau Software LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Google, Accenture, Improvado Inc, ibm corporation, Oracle CorporationGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The global marketing analytics software market is expected to register high growth due to the continuous need to penetrate the market more effectively and understand consumer demands are expected to encourage organizations and institutions to adopt marketing analytics tools and solutions are expected to drive industry growth. Thus, the increase in the adoption of marketing analytics software, owing to its analytics platform is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the market. With a surge in demand for marketing analytics, various companies have established alliances to increase their capabilities. For instance, in October 2022, GetintheLoop partnered with Thryv Holdings, Inc. to offer Thryv's small business management software to clients across the country. For instance, in October 2022, Accenture partnered with Sitecore to help organizations accelerate response to market changes and better meet customers' evolving demands across content, experience, and commerce.Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.Inquiry Before Buying:In addition, with further growth in investment across the world and the rise in demand for marketing analytics, various companies have collaborated with increased diversification among customers. For instance, in October 2022, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to boost efficiency, resilience, and sustainability in car production.Based on application, the social media marketing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the content marketing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.Other Trending Reports:HR Analytics Market -Legal Analytics Market -Mobile Analytics Market -Healthcare Analytics Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.