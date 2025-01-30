U.S. News Unveils The 2025 Best Cars For The Money Awards

Honda and Hyundai claim the most honors.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2025 Best Cars for the Money awards . Covering 13 automotive categories – including the Best Midsize Pickup Truck for the Money and Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the Money – the awards highlight cars, SUVs, trucks and minivans that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value.

U.S. News will recognize the recipients of the Best Cars for the Money awards at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show Public Policy Day on Thursday, January 30 at 1:55 p.m.

"The Best Cars for the Money awards spotlight vehicles that blend a good ownership experience with good value, both at the time of purchase and down the road," said John Vincent , senior editor of vehicle testing at U.S. News. "To determine the winners, we look at factors that contribute to quality, such as fuel efficiency, comfort and practicality, and performance, but also heavily weigh the purchase price and total cost of ownership."

"The average price of a new vehicle is now approaching $50,000. Coupled with high interest rates on car loans, Americans are much more focused on the true value of what they're buying," Vincent added. "But we also know that the cheapest car to buy isn't always the best one to own, so we're focused on helping shoppers find the perfect combination of quality, value and affordability."

Honda continues to shine, earning four awards across multiple categories. The Honda Odyssey extends its Best Minivan for the Money winning streak to five years. The Honda Civic , Honda Passport and Honda Accord – each a previous winner in their respective categories for multiple years – showcase Honda's solid commitment to low ownership costs, top safety ratings and great fuel economy.

Hyundai matched Honda's excellence this year with four honors, including the Hyundai Tucson holding its title as Best Compact SUV for the Money and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid securing its fourth win as the Best Hybrid Car for the Money.

The Hyundai Kona Electric and the Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid celebrate their first-time wins as Best Electric SUV for the Money and Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the Money, respectively, thanks in part to pleasant driving dynamics, cutting-edge features and an affordable price.

Kia earned three awards, all for SUVs, with the Kia Soul taking Best Subcompact SUV for the Money, the Kia Sportage Hybrid taking home Best Hybrid SUV for the Money and the Kia Telluride earning its second straight (and third ever) Best 3-Row SUV for the Money win.

Two categories return to the award lineup for 2025: the Best Midsize Pickup Truck for the Money and Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the Money. With strong off-road options, refined powertrains and ultra-low ownership costs, the 2025 Toyota Tacoma prevails as the Best Midsize Pickup Truck for the Money. The 2025 Ram 1500 claims the title for Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the Money, partly due to its luxurious cabin, capable performance and impressive fuel economy.