Kuwait Authorities Foil Attempt To Smuggle Quantities Of Illicit Drugs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The of Interior said Wednesday that the staff of the General Administration of and the postal investigations department intercepted large quantities of illicit drugs coming several Asian and European countries by air and land border crossings.

The seizures include nearly 35,800 Lyrica capsules, 35 kg of chemical,' 1.474 gm of hashish, and 2.3 gm of 'shabu' (methamphetamine).

Some consignments of the illicit drugs were intercepted upon arrival by air cargo or by land at Al-Abdali and Nuwaisib border crossings, according to a statement from the ministry. (end)

