The Thermal Club Hosts Driver Track Evaluations Ahead Of INDYCAR Grand Prix

The Andretti Global team

Driver Track Evaluations at The Thermal Club

Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix March 21-23

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Stars Put Their Skills to the Test on Challenging Twin Palms Circuit

- Tim Rogers, founder of The Thermal ClubTHERMAL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Thermal Club recently hosted track evaluations for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers ahead of the inaugural Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, which will take place March 21-23. Passes for the event are now on sale at .NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers put their skills to the test on The Thermal Club's formidable Twin Palms circuit - a 17-turn, 3.067-mile track boasting 19 thrilling turns, demanding straightaways, sweeping curves, and numerous elevation shifts. Participating drivers included:.Andretti Global: Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood.Dale Coyne Racing: Jacob Abel.PREMA Racing: Callum Ilott, Robert ShwartzmanClick HERE for engaging driver interviews.Dynamic hi-res images are available HERE.Click HERE for exciting B-roll footage.The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix promises to be an unforgettable weekend filled with high-speed competition, featuring the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including 2024 series champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), and top championship finishers Colton Herta (Andretti Global), Scott McLaughlin and Will Power (Team Penske), as well as Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren).“The test runs have been very important and provide valuable data and input before the inaugural Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix,” said Tim Rogers, founder of The Thermal Club.“The track is ready, and the anticipation is growing we prepare to give motorsport fans an unforgettable experience at the Thermal Club.”For more information, visit .***A Full-Throttle Fan Experience:The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix offers fans a close-up view of all the action, with premium seating options designed to maximize the thrill of each lap. Spectators can enjoy a range of culinary offerings from top-tier food trucks to gourmet restaurants, as well as exclusive access to fan zones with driver meet-and-greets, merchandise pop-ups, and unique photo-ops.From family-friendly spaces to VIP hospitality lounges, The Thermal Club will be buzzing with activity, delivering a one-of-a-kind race-day experience. Fans can immerse themselves in every lap, cheer on their favorite drivers, and be part of the incredible atmosphere that only a live INDYCAR event can provide.Be Part of the Excitement:Follow The Thermal Club on Facebook and Instagram for updates, announcements, and exclusive content. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #INDYCAR and gear up for a unique setting for thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing in scenic Southern California. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets now - The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix promises to be an epic weekend of speed, adrenaline, and unforgettable memories.***About The Thermal ClubLocated at 61980 Tyler Street, Thermal, CA 92274, in the heart of the Coachella Valley, The Thermal Club redefines luxury living with its world-class motorsport circuits, opulent residences, top-notch culinary experiences, and wellness amenities. A one-of-a-kind-destination where thrills meets relaxation, The Thermal Club is designed to enhance every aspect of the motorsport lifestyle. For more information, visit .About the NTT INDYCAR SERIESThe NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series. It features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including three-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Will Power and two-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2025 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDYCAR, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit .###

