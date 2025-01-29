Endometriosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum As 15+ Key Companies At The Forefront Delveinsight

Approximately 10% of women of reproductive age worldwide are affected by endometriosis, equating to about 190 million individuals. This substantial patient population necessitates effective treatments, propelling demand this increasing prevalence is driving the market for endometriosis.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Endometriosis Pipeline Insight 202 5 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline endometriosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the endometriosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Endometriosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's endometriosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for endometriosis treatment.

Key endometriosis companies such as Kissei Pharmaceutical, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Gesynta Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, VaRi Bioscience, SWK Holdings, Ananda Developments, TiumBio, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Viramal, Organon, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Antev, Foraviset, ValiRx, EpicentRx, Temple Therapeutics, Celmatix, BCI Pharma, Gynica, PrecisionLife, Flightpath Biosciences, and others are evaluating new endometriosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising endometriosis pipeline therapies such as Linzagolix, Estelle, Vipoglanstat, SHR7280, Quinagolide, HMI-115, VR103, Ovarest, MRX1, TU2670, IW-3300, AMY-109, VML 0501, OG-6219, Teverelix trifluoroacetate, Raviset, VAL301, Nibrozetone, TTX334e, IntraVagS302, IntraVagS301, FP-300, and others are under different phases of endometriosis clinical trials.

In October 2024, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of Cincinnati to investigate Lisata's novel cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, in combination with bevacizumab (a VEGF inhibitor) in a preclinical animal model for the treatment of endometriosis.

In October 2024, Hope Medicine Inc. announced positive results from an interim analysis of a global Phase II study, " A Randomized, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Placebo -Controlled Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of HMI-115 in Women with Moderate to Severe Endometriosis Associated Pain Over a 12-Week Treatment Period". HMI-115 is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the prolactin receptor. It is a first-in-class treatment for endometriosis. Notably, HMI-115 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") in China.

In May 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of its Phase I first-in-human clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of investigational compound NBI-1117567 in healthy adult participants. NBI-1117567 is an investigational, oral, M1/M4 (M1 preferring) selective muscarinic agonist for the potential treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions. In May 2024, TiumBio Co., Ltd. focused on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for patients with rare and incurable diseases, announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of Merigolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist, in patients with moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in endometriosis treatment drugs @ Endometriosis Pipeline Report

The endometriosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage endometriosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the endometriosis clinical trial landscape.

Endometriosis Overview

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the endometrium, which lines the uterus, grows outside of it. This often occurs in the lower abdomen or pelvic region but can occasionally be found elsewhere in the body. It commonly causes pelvic pain and may lead to infertility. The condition can begin with a person's first menstrual cycle and persist until menopause. The exact cause of endometriosis remains unknown, and there is currently no way to prevent it.

While there is no cure, symptoms can be managed through medications or, in some cases, surgery. Not all individuals with endometriosis experience symptoms, but common ones include pelvic pain, painful periods, discomfort during sexual intercourse, and challenges with conception. Approximately 10% of women of reproductive age are affected, though the true prevalence is difficult to determine as diagnosis often requires laparoscopic surgery to confirm the presence of lesions.

Endometriosis is a complex and widespread condition affecting women worldwide, regardless of ethnicity or social status. It is believed to result from multiple factors, including retrograde menstruation and cellular metaplasia, where cells outside the uterus transform into endometrial-like tissue. The condition is also heavily influenced by estrogen, which promotes inflammation, growth, and pain associated with the disease.

Diagnosing endometriosis typically involves assessing a patient's menstrual and pelvic pain history. Although various diagnostic tools have been proposed, none are fully validated to identify individuals with certainty. Symptoms can mimic other conditions, leading to diagnostic delays. Imaging techniques like ultrasonography or MRI may be used to detect ovarian endometriomas, adhesions, or deep nodular lesions. Histologic confirmation, often following laparoscopic visualization, helps confirm the diagnosis but should not delay the initiation of empirical medical treatment.

Treatment options range from conservative approaches, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (e.g., ibuprofen) to manage pain, to hormone-based medications that help control symptoms. Surgical intervention can both diagnose and treat endometriosis, with procedures to remove or destroy lesions and scar tissue, potentially alleviating pain and restoring normal pelvic anatomy.

Find out more about endometriosis treatment drugs @ Drugs for Endometriosis Treatment

A snapshot of the Endometriosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report: