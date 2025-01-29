Resideo To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 20, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, (NYSE: REZI ), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the close of the New York on Thursday, February 20, 2025. A call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit .

