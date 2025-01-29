(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , announced full-year 2024 consolidated production of 135,900 equivalent ounces (“GEOs”), aligning with its annual guidance. Bar and San José mines exceeded expectations with 44,600 and 60,100 GEOs, respectively, while the Fox Complex fell short at 30,150 GEOs due to a stope failure in early 2024. For 2025, MUX projects production between 120,000 and 140,000 GEOs, influenced by the transition at Fox from the Froome mine to the Stock mine, which is now expected to reach commercial production in early 2026. Gold Bar's production will be weighted toward the second half of the year as high waste stripping in the Pick pit concludes, setting up stronger ore availability for late 2025 and 2026.

MUX is further strengthening its position in the gold sector through a C$10 million strategic investment in Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF), acquiring 3.76% of the company's outstanding shares. The deal underscores MUX's interest in Goliath's Surebet high-grade gold discovery in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, a prolific mining jurisdiction. In return, Goliath Resources will own 868,056 shares of MUX, aligning both companies in their exploration and mining efforts. MUX Chairman Rob McEwen emphasized the potential of Surebet's high-grade gold system, noting its rapid advancement and the region's history of significant discoveries. Meanwhile, MUX continues advancing its own operations, including an updated resource estimate for the Fox Complex in early 2025 and a large-scale drilling campaign supporting its gold and copper projects.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

