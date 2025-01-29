JLL Income Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Distributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX ; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with $6.6 billion in portfolio equity and debt investments, today announced the income tax of its dividends paid in 2024. For the tax year ended December 31, 2024, approximately 18 percent of the distributions paid will qualify as non-dividend distribution or return of capital (box 3 on Form 1099) and approximately 82 percent of distributions paid will qualify as tax advantaged long-term capital gain (box 2a). "Since JLL Income Property Trust's inception in 2012, one of our primary objectives has been to be a source of durable and growing dividend distributions," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "In addition to providing 9 dividend increases over our 12-year history, we also seek to maximize the tax efficiency of our dividends and deliver tax-advantaged distributions to our stockholders. Due to our intensive focus on optimizing the benefits of our REIT structure for investors, over the last 12 years 100% of our distributions have been characterized as either return of capital or long-term capital gain." The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date

Payment Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2024

3/28/2024

$ 0.12210

$ 0.10000

81.9 %

$ 0.02210 18.1 %

$ 0.09190 6/24/2024

6/27/2024

0.13561

0.11106

81.9 %

0.02455 18.1 %

0.10207 9/23/2024

9/26/2024

0.13613

0.11149

81.9 %

0.02464 18.1 %

0.10246 12/23/2024

12/27/2024

0.13576

0.11119

81.9 %

0.02457 18.1 %

0.10218 Total





$ 0.52960

$ 0.43374

81.9 %

$ 0.09586 18.1 %

$ 0.39861

(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%. (2) Distributions include 91.9% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date

Payment Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2024

3/28/2024

$ 0.13652

$ 0.11181

81.9 %

$ 0.02471 18.1 %

$ 0.10275 6/24/2024

6/27/2024

0.14941

0.12237

81.9 %

0.02704 18.1 %

0.11246 9/23/2024

9/26/2024

0.14951

0.12245

81.9 %

0.02706 18.1 %

0.11253 12/23/2024

12/27/2024

0.14924

0.12223

81.9 %

0.02701 18.1 %

0.11233 Total





$ 0.58468

$ 0.47885

81.9 %

$ 0.10583 18.1 %

$ 0.44007

(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV. (2) Distributions include 91.9% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date

Payment Date

Net Distribution per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2024

3/28/2024

$ 0.13669

$ 0.11195

81.9 %

$ 0.02474 18.1 %

$ 0.10288 6/24/2024

6/27/2024

0.15030

0.12310

81.9 %

0.02720 18.1 %

0.11312 9/23/2024

9/26/2024

0.15069

0.12342

81.9 %

0.02727 18.1 %

0.11342 12/23/2024

12/27/2024

0.15061

0.12335

81.9 %

0.02726 18.1 %

0.11336 Total





$ 0.58829

$ 0.48181

81.9 %

$ 0.10648 18.1 %

$ 0.44278

(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV. (2) Distributions include 91.9% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date

Payment Date

Net Distribution per share

Capital Gain Income (1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2024

3/28/2024

$ 0.14500

$ 0.11876

81.9 %

$ 0.02625 18.1 %

$ 0.10914 6/24/2024

6/27/2024

0.15750

0.12899

81.9 %

0.02851 18.1 %

0.11854 9/23/2024

9/26/2024

0.15750

0.12899

81.9 %

0.02851 18.1 %

0.11854 12/23/2024

12/27/2024

0.15750

0.12899

81.9 %

0.02851 18.1 %

0.11854 Total





$ 0.61750

$ 0.50573

81.9 %

$ 0.11177 18.1 %

$ 0.46477

(1) Distributions include 91.9% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class D stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2024:

Record Date

Payment Date

Net Distribution per share

Capital Gain Income (1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2024

3/28/2024

$ 0.14500

$ 0.11876

81.9 %

$ 0.02625 18.1 %

$ 0.10914 6/24/2024

6/27/2024

0.15750

0.12899

81.9 %

0.02851 18.1 %

0.11854 9/23/2024

9/26/2024

0.15750

0.12899

81.9 %

0.02851 18.1 %

0.11854 12/23/2024

12/27/2024

0.15750

0.12899

81.9 %

0.02851 18.1 %

0.11854 Total





$ 0.61750

$ 0.50573

81.9 %

$ 0.11177 18.1 %

$ 0.46477

(1) Distributions include 91.9% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned. This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment.

The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a non-dividend distribution, return of capital or long-term capital gain.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that brings to investors a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at .

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX ; ZIPTMX ; ZIPIAX ; ZIPIMX ),

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit .

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages $88.2 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q3 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

