Braincube And Insource Solutions Partner To Drive Breakthrough Productivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PARIS, FRANCE, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Braincube , a leading productivity management system, and InSource Solutions , a leader in Digital Transformations, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to transform the landscape. Together, the companies aim to empower manufacturers with next-generation productivity solutions that unlock unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, optimization, and measurable outcomes.



Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube, and Rob Bansek, President & CEO of InSource Solutions, share a unified vision of transformation that goes beyond incremental gains and optimization. This partnership combines Braincube's productivity management system with InSource's servitization strategy to help manufacturers challenge their existing waste reduction targets and uncover hidden potential-unlocking savings that have delivered millions of dollars in value to other industry leaders.



“The addition of Braincube to our portfolio strengthens InSource Solutions' servitization strategy by integrating Braincube's advanced solutions with our cloud enablement and managed services,” said Rob Bansek, President & CEO of InSource Solutions.“Technological advances in analytics extend our digital transformation efforts to help clients further optimize their processes and deliver measurable outcomes. Braincube is the ideal partner to help us realize this vision, powering our Outcomes as a Service line of business and enabling us to provide even greater value to our clients.”



Braincube's powerful productivity system is renowned for bridging the gap between IT and OT data, equipping manufacturers with AI-guided insights that identify hidden inefficiencies, and actionable intelligence via Digital Assistants. By joining forces with InSource Solutions, Braincube's capabilities will enhance InSource's Outcomes as a Service line of business, a cornerstone of InSource's mission to deliver transformative results to clients.



Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership:“We're thrilled to collaborate with InSource Solutions to drive impactful change in the manufacturing industry. By combining our expertise, we're bringing manufacturers a unique opportunity to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, eliminate waste, and achieve breakthrough productivity. Together, we're setting a new standard for what's possible.”



This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, measurable outcomes, and transformative value. Manufacturers can look forward to enhanced capabilities that connect operational data with strategic decision-making, empowering them to achieve their goals faster and more effectively than ever before.

