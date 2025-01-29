Times Higher Education To Take On US National Higher Education Teaching Conference (NHETC) From ACUE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrating NHETC with the Student Success US event builds on THE's expansion with Inside Higher Ed

- Paul Skordilis, CEO of ACUELONDON, NEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Times Higher Education and Inside Higher Ed today announced the integration of the National Higher Education Teaching (NHETC) with their annual Student Success US gathering. This represents a significant addition to an expanding portfolio of higher education events across the United States.Previously organized by ACUE , NHETC is a driving force for advancing teaching excellence in U.S. higher education. Recognizing that great teaching is the foundation of transformative learning experiences, NHETC consistently demonstrates how teaching excellence serves as a catalyst for student success.Student Success US, organized by Inside Higher Ed and Times Higher Education, brings together higher education professionals focused on enhancing student engagement, academic affairs, advising, and career services. The 2024 conference at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, attracted over 530 attendees, highlighting its importance in today's educational landscape. Looking ahead, NHETC will add a crucial new element in 2025, creating a dynamic space for educators and student engagement experts to collaborate on shared challenges and discover innovative solutions grounded in pedagogy in and out of the classroom.Paul Howarth, CEO of THE, said:“Incorporating NHETC into our Student Success US event is a natural progression that will encourage even more cross-campus collaboration to improve the quality of teaching. We hope to create a space where attendees can discuss student success from a holistic perspective – including the role faculty can play – while connecting with peers from institutions across the country.”"NHETC champions teaching excellence and its powerful impact on student success,” said Paul Skordilis, CEO of ACUE.“It's exciting to see the integration of the Student Success US and NHETC events, building on their strong foundations and further expanding their impact on student success. ACUE is proud to continue its support as a sponsor, reinforcing our commitment to empowering faculty to be exceptional educators and aligning with the event's core mission of enhancing student success. Together, we can elevate the learning experience for all students while opening new doors for creativity and teamwork.”The 2025 Student Success US + NHETC event will take place from November 17-19 at the Hilton - Atlanta, GA. For more information and to register, please visit the event website.About Inside Higher EdInside Higher Ed provides the latest news, analysis, and solutions for the entire higher education community. Our mission is to provide forward-looking insights and services to the entire higher education community, empowering individuals and organizations to excel and transform learners' lives.​​ We are proud to have earned the trust and loyalty of more than 2 million monthly readers by speaking as a fiercely independent voice, providing thoughtful, substantive analysis on the pressing issues facing higher education today. For more information, visit insidehighered.About Times Higher EducationTimes Higher Education's mission is to be the definitive source of data, insight, and expertise on higher education worldwide. Our business is built on 10 million data points from over 7,000 institutions in 171 countries; on unrivaled news, insight, and intelligence; and on a relationship of trust with universities spanning 50 years. This unique combination enables us to help institutions, their leadership teams, and millions of students make informed decisions that will define their futures every year. For more information, visit timeshighereducation.About ACUEThe Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to ensuring student success through quality instruction. ACUE delivers the highest-quality courses, pathways, and certifications, with quick-to-implement practices that make a huge impact on student success. Instructors certified in ACUE's Effective Teaching Practice Framework are proven to boost persistence and completion for students, improve faculty confidence and engagement, and help institutions meet their strategic goals. ACUE offers online courses that are delivered through institutional partnerships or via open enrollment and are higher education's only provider of nationally recognized teaching certifications. To learn more, visit acue.

