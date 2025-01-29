Avnan Launches Advanced Fan Coil Controller Platform For Optimized HVAC System Performance At The 2025 AHR Expo In Orlando

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnan, a leading Canadian-based custom product design and of HVAC electronic controls, is proud to announce the launch of its Fan Coil Controller at the 2025 AHR in Orlando, Florida. This solution is designed to optimize HVAC performance by ensuring efficient operation of fan coil units (FCUs) which are essential components of modern HVAC systems.

The customizable platform comprises two components: an advanced control board that manages the HVAC system functions and a mobile app that provides performance insights enabling field technicians to quickly identify, diagnose and troubleshoot problem areas. During extreme weather, a reliable HVAC system is critical. This feature helps minimize system downtime ensuring that building occupants enjoy consistent, comfortable indoor temperature and conditions.

Key Features of the Avnan Fan Coil Controller Platform:



Precise Motor Control

Versatile System Compatibility

Comprehensive Sensor Integration

Advanced Communication Capabilities User-Friendly Mobile Application

"The launch of Avnan's Fan Coil Controller Platform underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge features with customizable options enabling OEMs to offer a differentiated, competitive HVAC system to the market," said Allan Read, Chief Operations Officer at Avnan. "By integrating advanced control capabilities with the convenience of mobile devices, we aim to provide our partners with a competitive edge in the HVAC industry."

Avnan's customizable Fan Coil Controller Platform will be presented at the AHR Show's Product Showcase on February 11th in Theatre C at 12:15pm ET . The platform is now available for integration into new HVAC system designs or as an upgrade to existing HVAC systems. For more information, visit the Avnan team at Booth 5347 at the Orange County Convention Center from February 10th to 12th.

About Avnan

Avnan is an award-winning global electronics engineering firm that partners with OEMs for customized design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With decades of experience and a global network, Avnan offers end-to-end services including design, validation, production, and logistics. Serving industries like HVAC, home appliances, renewable energy, and automotive, Avnan ensures high-quality, cost-effective solutions while simplifying logistics and managing supply chain risks. Visit for more details.

