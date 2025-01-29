38Th National Games: Manipur Makes A Mark In Wushu, Grabs Multiple Gold Medals

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Jan 29 (IANS) Manipur dominated the opening day of the Wushu competitions at the Kanchenjunga Hall, MPSC, which witnessed an electrifying display of skill and discipline at the 38th National Games here on Wednesday. The competition featured two key disciplines: Taulo and Sanda, with showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication.

The Taulo competition concluded with a total of 12 medals awarded across four categories, demonstrating the high level of technical proficiency and artistry in Wushu. The dominance of Manipur in Taulo events was evident as they secured multiple podium finishes, further reinforcing their stronghold in the discipline.

The high-intensity Sanda competition commenced with Round 1 matches on Wednesday, featuring fierce battles across different weight categories for both men and women.

In the Women's 60kg category, Isha Gurjan of Uttarakhand secured a remarkable victory over Rajasthan, displaying superior technique and resilience. In the Men's under 45kg category, Mayank Panwar of Uttarakhand emerged victorious against Kerala, showcasing his agility and strength in the combat discipline.

With such an exhilarating start, the Wushu events at the Games promise to be a spectacle of skill, endurance, and sportsmanship. The upcoming rounds in Sanda are expected to bring more thrilling action as athletes battle for top honors.

Taulo Event Results:

Category 1: Taulo Single Senior – Changquan (Male)

Gold: Mayanglambam Saratchandra Singh (SSCB); Silver: Salam Bichitro Singh (Manipur); Bronze: Sher Singh Pulami (Delhi)

Category 2: Taulo Single Senior – Nanquan (Male)

Gold: Bonish Yurembam (Manipur); Silver: Krish Chhetri (Delhi); Bronze: Devesh Shaw (West Bengal)

Category 3: Taulo Single Senior – Changquan (Female)

Gold: Tongbram Saya Chanu (Manipur); Silver: Khaidem Panthoi Devi (Manipur); Bronze: Jyoti Verma (Uttarakhand)

Category 4: Taulo Single Senior – Nanquan (Female)

Gold: Konjengbam Luxmi Devi (Manipur); Silver: Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi (Manipur); Bronze: Aprajeeta Mishra (Bihar)